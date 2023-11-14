Crowd asks City Council for justice for Joshua Conant, scrutiny of Port Huron police

A few dozen local residents came to Port Huron's City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, with many speaking out for justice for Joshua Conant, who died outside the Roche Bar Nov. 4, scrutiny of the city's police department, and a push to shut the establishment down.

At the end of Port Huron’a council meeting Monday, City Manager James Freed told officials some sort of state-level action could make it harder for the Roche Bar to do business.

But it wasn’t clear yet what that would be.

A large crowd of residents turned out to City Council’s regular meeting — with roughly a dozen speaking out during a 45-minute public comment session — in various forms calling for justice in the wake of the death of 26-year-old Joshua Conant outside the Quay Street establishment on Nov. 4.

Some demanded higher scrutiny of the city’s police department and its officers. Meanwhile, others implored officials to watch video of the incident — the number of bouncers or Roche staff surrounding Conant, and though limp, police putting him in handcuffs both being referenced — and that they shut the bar down.

Much of the crowd had left the Municipal Office Center following public comment, and officials addressed concerns before the meeting adjourned. Mayor Pro Tem Sherry Archibald said she was wasn't aware of the content of videos of the Nov. 4 incident and asked they direct Freed to look into the issue and “do what whatever it takes, if need be, to put the process in motion” to take action against the Roche.

Freed said they’re working with the state attorney general’s office, that he expected liquor control authorities to look at the establishment, and that there could be an “LLC investigation as to what’s been going on there.”

“We have had some problems with the Roche but not directly related to the Roche. … Calls for service were not necessarily at the Roche or in the Roche. Calls for service were in the adjacent parking lot and near there,” the city manager said. “We have had an extra police presence the last couple months. Chief (Joe) Platzer met with the Roche ownership several months ago to discuss concerns with what was going on late at night. So, not for one moment do I think the Roche will be getting out of this without something happening with their liquor license.”

Representatives from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs couldn't be immediately reached for comment as of Tuesday morning.

Mark Sanderson, uncle to Joshua Conant, addresses Port Huron City Council members on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. He was among the dozens in a large crowd that came to Monday's meeting looking for justice following his nephew's death Nov. 4.

City residents want closer look at safety, police response

Mayor Pauline Repp kicked Monday’s meeting off with a statement and a moment of silence for Conant and his loved ones.

“This is heartbreaking, and as a mother, I cannot for a moment even fathom what this family must be going through right now. You have our community’s sincerest condolences. However, condolences are not enough,” she said, prompting a brief recap of action taken by local authorities so far, including Platzer asking Michigan State Police to step in on the investigation of Conant’s death and the county prosecutor’s successful request that the state AG’s office handle any resulting prosecution.

“For now, we are committed to cooperating with the ongoing investigation and prosecution,” Repp said. “We ask the public for patience as the process moves forward. We understand that sometimes the timeliness of the process is frustrating, but we owe it Joshua to make sure this is done right.”

For some residents, however, that early assurance wasn’t enough.

Mary Williams, a resident and member of the local NAACP, said, “It doesn’t take a genius to know that those bouncers had no right to take him out of that building. When they touched him and caused him any harm, they were citizens just like me and the rest of the people here. And it doesn’t take the state police to realize that. … That people can walk free while this child is laid to rest, there’s something wrong with that.”

Mark Sanderson, Conant’s uncle, called for greater attention and police presence on safety downtown, questioning enforcement on tap for the night before Thanksgiving this month and thanking Councilwoman Anita Ashford — the only city official that he said reached out to his family.

“I’m not going to bash you guys, but I’m pissed,” he said.

In calls to shut down the Roche, one resident said the city targeted “the Military Music Street Café for less” — council formally recommended the state revoke that establishment’s liquor license eight years ago — adding, “The Roche should never open again.”

Other residents referenced other public safety incidents over the last year, such as one officer’s physical actions against a man in late 2022 that resulted in a federal lawsuit filed earlier this year or a shooting off Lapeer Avenue this summer.

Social media figure Kevin Lindke joined the chorus for justice — also alleging he moved to the city three weeks ago and planned to run for mayor next year — and was removed for purportedly disturbing the meeting.

Nicole Lariccia, an owner of All Rise Tattoo downtown, said she didn’t feel as safe in Port Huron and that she doesn’t “feel comfortable having my child that’s a minor up at my business.”

Resident Brian Farquhar, who speaks occasionally at city meetings, said he thought the city had a problem “with a few bad officers” and called for an outside investigation into the police department.

“I think as a whole we have some really good men in there, and it’s unfortunate they have to work with (bad officers) on a day-by-day basis,” he said. “… So, tonight I’m going to ask you guys to open that checkbook. What I want is an independent review and investigation into the Port Huron Police Department as a whole over this last year. That goes into the incident involving Officer Shoudy, that goes into the incident that happened down at the Roche, that goes into … pick numerous incidents out and investigate it all. And then, I want it open and transparent for the citizens of this city.”

