Crowd boos Dearborn Public Schools board member Hussein Berry
After board members walk out of the Dearborn Public Schools meeting on Oct. 10, 2022, Hussein Berry tries to speak, but then leaves and is booed.
After board members walk out of the Dearborn Public Schools meeting on Oct. 10, 2022, Hussein Berry tries to speak, but then leaves and is booed.
Chants of “Vote them out” broke out at Dearborn school board meeting over LGBTQ books on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
A Dearborn School Board meeting quickly grew contentious after a large crowd numbering a hundred or more pushed into the meeting room. Officials said the number of people in attendance was a fire hazard.
Hundreds gathered for the meeting of Dearborn Public Schools on Oct. 10, 2022.
The film, directed by Aziz Ansari, was shut down in April after a complaint was made against the comedic actor by an unidentified person working on the film. That same month, Murray said he had done "something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way" and it was "a difference of opinion with a woman I'm working with." Now, details of what happened have emerged in a new report, including Murray reportedly making a $100,000 settlement.
STORY: Crowds gathered around the normally sleepy town of Uthai Sawan to lay flowers and join queues of mourners paying their last respects to those slain in a three-hour gun and knife attack by a former Bangkok police sergeant, which marked the worst massacre in Thailand's recent history.Nineteen of the victims were sent off in a ceremony at Uthai Sawan's Rat Samakee temple. Last Thursday's attack saw 36 killed, including 22 children.Coffins were placed on pyres newly built from bricks and dressed with flowers and black and white decorative cloth.Atop the caskets were pictures of those killed, some accompanied by stuffed toys.Police identified the attacker as Panya Khamrap, 34, a former Bangkok police sergeant who was discharged in January after being in possession of methamphetamines.His killing spree ended at his home when he turned his weapon on himself, after killing his partner and her child.
The Duchess of Sussex welcomed guests Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Deepika Padukone to discuss "The Decoding of Crazy"
Russia launched another set of strikes across Ukraine on Tuesday, a day after its forces fired 84 missiles at several cities that killed at least 19 people. G-7 leaders condemned the attacks against Ukrainian civilians as a war crime. Photo: Leo Correa/Associated Press
While the force of Hurricane Ian is behind the residents of southwestern Florida, the recovery effort is only just beginning. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look at the insurance fight ahead for people desperate for help.
Elevation Partners Managing Director and “Zucked” author Roger McNamee joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Kanye West, Elon Musk's lawsuit with Twitter, and how social media policies have impacted societies.
Describing herself as a "Black woman, not a pawn," Councilwoman Heather Hutt called for colleagues Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign after a racially-charged recording involving the three councilmembers leaked.
With midterm elections around the corner, "The View" panel reacts to the vice president's recent interview where she discussed the relocation of migrants by Republican governors.
Kacey Musgraves takes a swipe at Sen.Ted Cruz during Austin City Limits performance
A good hair day is a click away.
Senator Bernie Sanders is urging Democrats to campaign on more than abortion rights. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump spent the weekend campaigning in Nevada and Arizona, two states that could impact the balance of power in the Senate. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News politics reporter Musadiq Bidar join "Red and Blue" with the latest.
Lauper will also release limited-edition "Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights" t-shirts.
Another arrest has been made after a body was found buried in the Arizona desert this month, officials said. Garrett Sebastian Cole, 31, has been taken into police custody in connection with the suspected slaying of a man in Bakersfield, California in late September, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced. He was arrested by officers and a SWAT Team in Riverside County, California at about 10:00 a.m. on Friday, KGET-TV reported. An arrest warrant had previously been issued for Cole on char
It's over 50 percent off (!!!)
A Florida jury will decide whether the convicted gunman in the Parkland school massacre should receive the death sentence after hearing closing arguments in his sentencing trial Tuesday. David Weinstein, a partner at Jones Walker LLP, and a former federal prosecutor, joined CBS News to discuss the trial.
BRB, ordering multiple bottles.
With inflation and earnings data looming, stocks are trending higher Wednesday as bulls look to keep the slim October rally alive.