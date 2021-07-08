Crowd captures two men suspected in Jovenel Moïse assassination, Haiti police chief says

A crowd in Haiti’s capital appears to have captured two foreigners presumed to be involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, Haiti’s national police chief said Thursday morning.

A video shared on social media shows a crowd pulling two men, one of whom was shirtless and was tied with a rope.

“Advance, advance!” someone is heard yelling on the video as the crowd pushes the two men.

The crowd took the two men to the police station in the neighborhood of Petion-Ville. Leon Charles, interim national police director, speaking to Radio Metropole in front of the police station, said the two men are among those they suspect killed the president Wednesday morning. The police director did not explain how the crowd knew the two men were involved in the assassination.

Charles said police killed seven of the assailants during a firefight Wednesday and have arrested six other people suspected of being involved in the assassination.

Police are continuing the search for more suspects, but he did not provide the nationality of any of those in custody. But he said there are both black and white suspects as well as foreigners.

What’s important, he said, is “to find out how they did this.”