Crowd Cheers as 'Large Marge' The Turtle Returns to the Sea

A sea turtle named Large Marge was cheered by the local community at a beach in Destin, Florida, after the rehabilitation center that cared for her released her on July 13.

Large Marge’s parade back to the wild was recorded by Jason Harwell, and shows the turtle moving towards the sea, loudly cheered by passersby who gathered for the occasion.

Harwell told Storyful that the turtle was rehabilitated by the Okaloosa Island CARE Gulfarium, an organization raising awareness for the protection of sea turtles. Credit: Jason Harwell via Storyful

