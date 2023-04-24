Activists allege mistreatment of Jayland Walker protesters; sheriff's office denies claims

Activists are reflected in rain puddles as they march on the streets around the Summit County Jail after a short rainstorm, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

Despite Saturday's on-again-off-again wind and rain, activists continued to protest a grand jury's decision last week not to charge eight officers involved in the killing of Jayland Walker, this time focusing on the treatment of three people arrested in connection with protests.

They convened in the parking lot of Community of Christ Church on Grant Street across from the Summit County Jail.

One of the activists, who identified themselves only as "Eric," said they'd been hearing reports of abusive behavior toward imprisoned protesters at the hands of authorities, including the use of racial slurs, the withholding of commissary and death threats.

The reports were being relayed to activists via family members of those being held, they said.

One inmate had put a message that read, in part, "I need help," on their cell window. It wasn't known if the inmate was a protester.

An inmate in the Summit County Jail put up a message to those who were protesting the treatment of inmates outside the jail, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

On Monday, Sherriff County Sheriff's Inspector Bill Holland said the sheriff's office, which runs the jail, was aware of the allegations made over the weekend. During the course of their investigation into the complaints, Holland said, they didn't find any truth to the claims.

"We're continuing to adhere to the jail minimum standards and ensure the safety of the inmates, and our staff," said Holland.

Activists march on South Street past Christ is the Answer Ministries as they protest the Akron police shooting death of Jayland Walker, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

The U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs defines minimum jail standards as the "minimum conditions necessary to ensure safe, efficient, effective, and legal operations of a jail."

The roads lead to the Summit County Jail were closed off to traffic, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

At the jail, occasional banging could be heard on Saturday from inside, noise generated, presumably, from the inmates in reaction to the handful of protesters expressing their support outside.

An activist records a small march on the streets around the Summit County Jail, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

A group of about 15 protesters peeled off from the jail and began marching up Grant Street with a handful of cars following behind them. As they turned down East South Street, the caravan began growing, many honking their horns, nearly drowning out the chanting marchers.

Several hours later, a clutch of about a dozen protesters could be seen outside Canal Park, chanting and holding a large banner that read "Justice for Jayland."

