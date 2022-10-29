2

Crowd crushed in South Korea; over 100 dead

South Korean officials say at least 149 people were killed and 150 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul. (Oct. 29)

    At least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said.

    The deaths and injuries occurred after a large crowd pushed forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in Seoul, officials said.

  • EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

    It happened at a music festival in Houston, a soccer stadium in England, during a hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, in a Chicago nightclub, and countless other gatherings: Large crowds surge toward exits, onto playing fields or press up against a stage with such force that people are literally squeezed to death. To be sure, most events where large crowds gather happen without injury or death, with fans coming and going without incident. While movies that show crowds desperately try to flee suggest getting trampled might be the cause of most of the deaths, the reality is most people who die in a crowd surge are suffocated.

    At least 59 people were killed and dozens needed emergency medical attention in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, October 29, after overcrowding during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon neighborhood, Yonhap reported.Yonhap reported at least 59 people were killed, citing the fire authority. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who was visiting Europe, was expected to return after the incident, reports said.Videos posted by Twitter user @janelles_story show panicked people trying to push through dense crowds in the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul and emergency vehicles. The poster said that in the moment they “had no idea” that the situation was “truly unsafe and serious.”Other social media posts from the area show multiple people receiving CPR on the sidewalk. Credit: @janelles_story via Storyful

    At least 120 people died and more than 100 were injured in a stampede in Seoul on Saturday in celebration of Halloween, according to a local officials.

    At least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured in a crowd surge amid Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, fire department officials said. Officials said people were likely crushed to death when a large crowd surged forward in an alley in a popular party district of South Korea’s capital city, The Associated…

    Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise.

    At least 146 people were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a night life area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said. A further 150 people were injured in the melee in Seoul's Itaewon district, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene. It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID restrictions and social distancing.

    STORY: The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. (1320 GMT). A large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during the Halloween events, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said. The number of casualties could rise as the rescue effort was still under way. President Yon Suk-yeol presided over an emergency meeting with senior aides and ordered emergency medical teams to the area, his office said. Authorities said they were investigating the exact cause of the incident.

    Dozens suffer cardiac arrest in what Rishi Sunak says is ‘horrific’ event

    Dozens of people were injured on Oct. 29 during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon area of South Korea’s capital.

    JUNG YEON-JEHalloween parties in South Korea turned into scenes of true terror on Saturday, as stampedes left more than 146 dead, according to the latest reports out of Seoul .The nightmare occurred in the capital’s chic Itaewon neighborhood, where as many as 100,000 people reportedly came to party for the first Halloween since the easing of pandemic safety precautions. Authorities initially reported the incident resulted only in “cardiac arrests”—but at a press conference the head of the local

    The deadly crowd surge occurred in the narrow alley in the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul on Saturday, leaving the South Korean President to send a disaster medical team assistant as a result