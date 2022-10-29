Crowd crushed in South Korea; over 100 dead

Associated Press
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and thousands of supporters started a long-promised march on Friday to the nation's capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government of his successor and demand early elections. Khan maintains that his ouster in a parliament no-confidence vote in April was unlawful, and a conspiracy by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States — a charge denied by both Washington and Pakistan's new premier, Shahbaz Sharif. Khan's march has the potential to spark violence, which would plunge the impoverished country, still reeling from unprecedented floods over the summer that killed 1,731 people and displaced hundreds of thousands from their homes, further into turmoil.