Dozens of people celebrated the start of the new year by plunging into the chilly Gulf of Mexico. The 16th annual Shamrock Shiver Clarity Plunge is a tradition hosted by Clancy’s Irish Pub and Grill in Bradenton. “Our motto is, give where you live. We want to give back. We’re a neighborhood bar,” bar manager Dana Rothgery said. “We love our community, and we want to give back.”

