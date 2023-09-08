Crowd gathers outside DeKalb jail after protesters arrested at training center construction site

A crowd of people have gathered outside of the DeKalb County Jail in support of a group of protesters arrested on Thursday morning.

Channel 2 Action News was outside the DeKalb County Jail where all five are being held as a crowd called for their release.

The group of protesters outside the jail lit candles and held signs calling for a stop to be put to the building of the training center, which they have dubbed “Cop City.”

Earlier, five people chained themselves to construction equipment at the construction site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. All five were arrested and charged.

The protesters included:

Lalita Martin, 28 of Atlanta - charged with trespassing, obstruction and reckless conduct

Timothy Sullivan, 25 of Burlington, Mass. - charged with trespassing and obstruction

Ayeola Whitworth, 25 from Atlanta - charged with trespassing and obstruction

David Dunn, 61 from Roswell - charged with trespassing and obstruction

Jeffrey Jones, 65 from Smyrna - charged with trespassing and obstruction

The group representing the arrested protesters said Thursday’s events are in response to an indictment handed up earlier this week and their efforts to get a ballot referendum.

In Tuesday’s indictment, 61 defendants were charged with violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

A handful of defendants also face counts of domestic terrorism, arson and money laundering.

