And the crowd goes wild! College student wins new car after precise 94 foot golf shot.
An Auburn student's hole-in-one won a new Toyota. Local news said this was the first time a student hit the putt since the 2013-14 basketball season.
An Auburn student's hole-in-one won a new Toyota. Local news said this was the first time a student hit the putt since the 2013-14 basketball season.
With the middle of the SEC standings tightly bunched, the Tigers would benefit from a home win against Missouri on Valentine's Day
Wilde said viewers misinterpreted what she meant after she reportedly shared and deleted an Instagram Story about A$AP Rocky during Rihanna's Super Bowl performance.
Prosecutors file charges against five accused of being involved in a fight that canceled the end of South Bend Riley-Washington basketball game.
What should the Bengals learn from the Chiefs and Eagles?
The Patriots owner would approve of Jeff Bezos as Commanders' owner.
"'All That Remains' is the realization that the only thing that really matters in this world is love," says band member Gordy Quist
Bo-Katan Kryze might be new to The Mandalorian, but her Star Wars past points to an even bigger role on the show going forward. Here's her history.
Here's where the Bengals sit in updated power rankings.
Some interesting comments from Bengals WR Tyler Boyd.
The child spotted a realistic-looking foot with painted nails sticking out of a plastic bag.
The Indiana woman used a “significant amount” of the stolen funds to gamble with her husband and take annual, month-long vacations in Florida, authorities said.
Seth Klarman, one of the top money managers of all time, quadrupled his firm's stake in Amazon in the fourth quarter, one of several big bets on mega-cap tech companies that were made.
Experts say the window for saving people trapped under collapsed buildings has nearly closed.
The replacement Rust cinematographer Bianca Cline will donate her salary to charity, and a documentary about the late Halyna Hutchins' life is in the works too
Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder were high school sweethearts and have been married since 2020
Ranking the current options for Washington's next offensive coordinator.
It's heartbreaking that these Broncos legends never won a Super Bowl ring.
David and Victoria Beckham celebrated Valentine's Day 2023 by posting a number of sweet throwback photos of themselves over the years.
Latvia's finance ministry confirmed that the government approved a proposal to donate cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine's army.
George Kittle enters the NFL offseason with a new favorite sport he plans to play with a few former NFL players.