Crowd with gun tries to get into NC hospital after shooting victim arrived, cops say

Hayley Fowler
·2 min read

A crowd of people with a gun appeared to follow a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to a hospital in North Carolina on Sunday night, according to local law enforcement.

Now the Asheboro Police Department is looking for the shooter.

Officers were dispatched to an address at the corner of East Salisbury Street and North Elm Street in Asheboro at 7:18 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release. Asheboro, home to the North Carolina Zoo and an estimated 26,000 residents, is about an hour and a half northeast of Charlotte.

According to the release, the call was related to someone discharging a gun — and officers were informed en-route that at least one person had been shot.

Once on scene, police said they found Kalil Jabri Cuthrell with two gunshot wounds and “provided life-saving assistance” until EMS arrived. Cuthrell was then taken to Randolph Health about a mile away.

But shortly after Cuthrell arrived at the hospital, police reportedly received a second 911 call from hospital staff about “multiple subjects” attempting to get into the building.

“Some in the crowd were passing a gun around,” police said.

Officers from the state Highway Patrol, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and three nearby police departments in Ramseur, Randleman and Asheboro were sent to the hospital to secure the area.

“I want to be clear no shots were fired in the area of Randolph Health and it was never an active shooter scene,” Asheboro Police Chief Mark Lineberry said in Monday’s release. “At no time did hospital employees stop providing health care and the safety of patients were not at risk.”

But police said they also believe it was “not a random act.”

Cuthrell was listed in serious but stable condition and has since been flown to another hospital “more equipped to handle serious trauma,” according to the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting or incident at the hospital can call Detective Rippey with the Asheboro Police Department at 336-626-1300, ext. 317 or ext. 316. Tips can also be sent to Randolph County Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.

