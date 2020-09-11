How Is Crowd Media Holdings' (ASX:CM8) CEO Compensated?

The CEO of Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) is Dom Carosa, and this article examines the executive's compensation against the backdrop of overall company performance. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for Crowd Media Holdings.

See our latest analysis for Crowd Media Holdings

Comparing Crowd Media Holdings Limited's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Crowd Media Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of AU$8.9m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$494k for the year to June 2020. That's a notable decrease of 16% on last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$456.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$274m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$608k. This suggests that Crowd Media Holdings remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Dom Carosa directly owns AU$592k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary AU$456k AU$581k 92% Other AU$38k AU$8.3k 8% Total Compensation AU$494k AU$590k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 68% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 32% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Crowd Media Holdings pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Crowd Media Holdings Limited's Growth Numbers

Crowd Media Holdings Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 11% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 31%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Story continues

Has Crowd Media Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 88% over three years, some Crowd Media Holdings Limited investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

As we noted earlier, Crowd Media Holdings pays its CEO in line with similar-sized companies belonging to the same industry. Meanwhile, shareholder returns paint a sorry picture for the company, finishing in the red over the last three years. But on the bright side, EPS growth is positive over the same period. It's tough for us to say CEO compensation is too generous when EPS growth is positive, but negative investor returns will irk shareholders and reduce any chances of a raise.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 5 warning signs for Crowd Media Holdings you should be aware of, and 3 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.