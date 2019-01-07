Is Crowd Media Holdings Limited’s (ASX:CM8) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

While small-cap stocks, such as Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) with its market cap of AU$8.4m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Since CM8 is loss-making right now, it’s essential to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into CM8 here.

How does CM8’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

CM8’s debt levels have fallen from AU$8.0m to AU$3.3m over the last 12 months . With this debt repayment, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at AU$2.6m for investing into the business. Moreover, CM8 has generated cash from operations of AU$2.6m over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 80%, signalling that CM8’s operating cash is sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency for loss making businesses as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In CM8’s case, it is able to generate 0.8x cash from its debt capital.

Does CM8’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at CM8’s AU$8.3m in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of AU$11m, leading to a 1.36x current account ratio. For Media companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

ASX:CM8 Historical Debt January 7th 19 More

Does CM8 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt reaching 71% of equity, CM8 may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. Though, since CM8 is presently loss-making, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

Although CM8’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around CM8’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how CM8 has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Crowd Media Holdings to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

