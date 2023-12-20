Crowd-pleasing, savory and sweet charcuterie boards to try around the Fall River area

Charcuterie usually tends to refer to cured, or smoked meats.

Technically, a charcuterie board could just be a meat platter.

But the idea of a charcuterie board doesn’t sound complete without some accompaniments, like cheese, dried and/or fresh fruits and veggies, toasted nuts, olives, jelly, you get the picture.

But there really aren’t any creative limits when it comes to putting together an enticing board.

If a food is shareable, and it plates nicely, you can probably make a board out of it.

Boards can be all bread and cheese if you want, or even entirely made of desserts.

With that in mind, here are some Greater Fall River restaurants that have got all sorts of boards, from charcuterie to s’mores:

The antipasto board at The Cove, 392 Davol St., Fall River.

The Cove Restaurant, Fall River

Address: 392 Davol St.

Hours: Monday to Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get a board: Try the antipasto board. It comes with assorted meats and cheeses, roasted red peppers, dry seasonal fruits, and honeycomb, with garlic crostini and crackers.

Things To Do: See a rare, restored panorama painting at New Bedford Whaling Museum

Canned Heat Craft Beer

Address: 52 Ferry St.

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, from 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday, from noon to midnight; Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m.; Closed Monday and Tuesday

Get a board: The charcuterie at Canned Heat comes with Olli-brand cured meats, as well as cheese and crackers.

The bread board at The Tipsy Toboggan, 75 Ferry St., Fall River.

The Tipsy Toboggan, Fall River

Address: 75 Ferry St.

Hours: Monday and Tuesday, from noon to 9 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, from noon to midnight; Thursday, from noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Get a board: This one’s for everyone who rightly loves to fill up on bread. The bread board comes with toasted French boule, roasted garlic, apple and cranberry jam, and whipped pumpkin chèvre. There’s also a board that is a dessert lover’s dream, and that is only available to guests who are dining outdoors: S’morescuterie. There’s a mini fire pit, marshmallows, chocolate, graham crackers, Nutella, maple walnuts, dried cranberries, and pepita seeds.

Fall River makes New York Times: New York Times unveils best dishes of 2023. See what Fall River spot made the list.

Troy City Brewing

Address: 16 Anawan St.

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, from 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, from 3:30 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, from noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.; Closed Monday and Tuesday

Get a board: There are a couple of different boards for guests to try. The cheese and crackers board comes with cheddar and monterey jack cheese, served with assorted crackers. The tapas sampler board offers prosciutto, pepperoni, olives, and cheese, and is also served with assorted crackers.

A charcuterie board at Black Salt, 481 Wilbur Ave., Swansea.

Black Salt, Swansea

Address: 481 Wilbur Ave.

Hours: Monday to Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get a board: It’s chef’s choice! Black Salt’s charcuterie board comes with a chef selection of meats, artisanal cheeses, and accompaniments.

The Mallard, Somerset

Address: 1104 County St.

Hours: Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to midnight; Thursday to Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Closed Monday

Get a board: How about a platter? The hummus platter comes with, of course, hummus, served with warm pita bread, cucumber spears, and Greek olives drizzled with olive oil.

A charcuterie board at Thyme Blossom, 10 Purchase St., Fall River.

Thyme Blossom, Fall River

Address: 10 Purchase St.

Hours: Monday to Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get a board: Be a hit at the next party you host or attend, with a charcuterie board from Thyme Blossom. They offer a custom charcuterie board, that also comes with self-storing cheese knives. For more information, stop by Thyme Blossom or call 508-491-7719.

Boat House, Tiverton

Address: 227 Schooner Dr.

Hours: Sunday to Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Get a board: Few things hit the spot quite like bread and butter. The bread & butter board comes with artisan bread, whipped garlic herb butter, hot honey, and crispy shallots.

Bittersweet Farm Restaurant and Tavern, Westport

Address: 438 Main Rd.

Hours: Tuesday and Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 3 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m.; Closed Monday

Get a board: This board has a twist to it, because it’s a pretzel board! It comes with a salted jumbo pretzel, house-made beer cheese, artisan meats, and cheeses.

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Sweet and savory charcuterie boards to try around Greater Fall River