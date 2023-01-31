Crowd in Stroudsburg calls for change after death of Tyre Nichols

A diverse crowd — young and old, Black and white — turned out in Stroudsburg on Monday evening to call for change in response to the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police.

"If you remain silent, you are part of the problem. If you work within law enforcement, and your first thought was not, 'This must stop,' but instead, 'Not all cops,' you are part of the problem. If you remain silent again, you are part of the problem. If you remain apathetic, you are part of the problem," said Christa Caceres, president of the Monroe County chapter of the NAACP, which organized the event.

She urged people to contact elected officials to ask that deaths of unarmed people killed by police be investigated by the attorney general's office or a bipartisan review board every time, regardless of whether the district attorney refers the case. State Reps. Maureen Madden and Tarah Probst were in attendance and spoke at the vigil.

"I just want to grow up where people can walk around and be safe and people can drive, African Americans can drive and not feel the need to be scared that if you get pulled over you're going to die and I just want to feel safe while growing up," said 12-year-old A.J. Williams to a round of applause from a supportive crowd.

12-year-old A.J. Williams speaks at a vigil for Tyre Nichols in Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

A Marine Corps veteran, Kenneth Mercer, said that "we have allowed our police departments to behave like militaries."

"Armies are designed to kill. That's the business of armies. I was part of that business. And that's what's happening here right now," he said, adding that tactics must change for the safety of all people.

Marine Corps veteran Kenneth Mercer speaks at a vigil for Tyre Nichols in Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

On Jan. 7, Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was pulled over by Memphis police officers at a traffic stop. Body camera footage from the officers — part of the "SCORPION Unit," which stands for “Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods" — and other surveillance footage show them brutally beating Nichols while shouting expletives at him, using a baton and pepper spray as he called out for his mother.

Audio from the footage show the officers making light of the situation and laughing, as Nichols was struck at least 13 times.

Nichols was hospitalized, and died from the injuries he sustained three days later.

Christa Caceres, president of Monroe County NAACP, speaks during a vigil for Tyre Nichols at Courthouse Square on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. — all members of the SCORPION Unit, which has been disbanded — have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder, aggravated assault – acting in concert, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression, court records show.

An officer who had fired a stun gun, identified by police and his own attorney as Preston Hemphill, was relieved of duty, though he was not subject to departmental or criminal charges.

The shocking incident has sparked nationwide discussion on law enforcement, inspiring protests and statements from a plethora of organizations concerned about the historical precedence and potential for such a situation to happen again.

"I haven't watched the video, and I'm not going to watch it. I have two sons. They are 25 years old and 22 years old, and I worry about them every minute of every day," said Tameko Patterson, vice president of the local NAACP. They tell her not to worry, but she tracks their locations using Life360, a location sharing and safety app.

"Why do I have to do that? Why? No one has the right to take another's life. I don't care what badge you wear. I do not care. A mother should not have to worry about her sons walking out of the door and if they will return again. It's time for this to stop. We have to change the laws," she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

