US repels migrants as asylum app frustration grows in Mexico

FILE - Cars line up at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, below, on the border with El Paso, Texas, top, Nov. 8, 2021. A large group of migrants in Mexico who were poised to barge into the U.S. over the weekend were blocked from crossing the bridge, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said. The migrants were “posing a potential threat to make a mass entry,” and physical barriers were put up to restrict their entry on Sunday afternoon, spokesperson Roger Maier said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·3 min read

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A large group of migrants in Mexico who were poised to barge into the U.S. over the weekend were blocked from crossing a bridge leading from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said.

The migrants were “posing a potential threat to make a mass entry,” and physical barriers were put up to restrict their entry at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge on Sunday afternoon, spokesman Roger Maier said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday.

Barricades also were used for a short time Sunday afternoon at an El Paso crossing at the Bridge of Americas and at one in Stanton, Maier said.

Video of the scene at the Paso Del Norte bridge on Sunday showed hundreds of migrants brush past Mexican National Guard officers on the Mexican side, some carrying children on their shoulders. Many appeared to be Venezuelan, by their accents.

Shouting “We want to get through!,” the migrants ran up to the center line of the bridge, where U.S. authorities had erected concrete and plastic barriers strung with concertina wire.

The migrants were stopped by the barrier, and remained on the Mexican side, shouting “Open up for us!” to the U.S. officers. After a time, the migrants ran back toward the Mexican side.

Traffic was reopened and flowing in both directions as of Sunday evening, Maier said. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the attempted mass crossing. A message seeking comment was left with the mayor’s office in El Paso.

The rush across the bridge may have been sparked by false rumors, said Camilo Cruz, who works with the U.N. migration office in Ciudad Juarez.

Cruz said there was “a rumor that they were going to let them cross massively, particularly people who arrived with children.”

Cruz said the rumors are a recurrent problem. About a month ago, messages began circulating “that there were going to be buses on the U.S. side to take them to Canada ... and when they arrived, they were told it was a lie.”

The worst thing, Cruz said, is that migrants often leave the shelters where they are staying to attend such mass crossing attempts, only to find the shelters full when they return.

Many of the migrants on Sunday appeared to be asylum seekers. One woman held out what appeared to be an appointment slip at the barricade. Migrants seeking asylum, a legal immigration pathway for people fleeing persecution in their own country, have been frustrated by newly-implemented limits on those showing up at the southwest border, as many Venezuelans do.

There has been frustration with the U.S. government’s CBPOne mobile app for making appointments to apply for asylum, which has been overloaded since the Biden administration introduced it Jan. 12. New appointments are available each day at 6 a.m., but migrants find themselves stymied by error messages.

Also causing frustration is a pandemic rule, scheduled to end May 11, that denies migrants a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Under the public health rule, known as Title 42, Mexico recently began taking back Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who crossed.

In addition, the Biden administration has said it will generally deny asylum to migrants who show up at the U.S. southern border without first seeking protection in a country they passed through.

Recommended Stories

  • Hundreds of Migrants Break Through Lines to Demand Asylum in the U.S.

    Officials stopped hundreds of migrants gathered in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, from entering the U.S. on Sunday after people demanding asylum tried to force their way in. Some said the government app to secure appointments is causing delays. Photo: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

  • Hundreds of migrants try to force their way into US at Mexico border

    U.S. officials stopped hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants entering the country from Mexico on Sunday after a large group broke through Mexican lines to demand asylum in the U.S., only to be thwarted by barbed wire, barriers and shields. Frustrated with problems securing appointments to seek asylum using a new U.S. government app, the migrants gathered at the frontier in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, but could not breach the crossing connecting the two countries. At one point, some migrants attempted to hurl an orange, plastic barrier at the U.S. line, Reuters images show.

  • El Paso border standoff between migrants, CBP officers blocks Paso Del Norte Bridge

    CBP officers in riot gear blocked hundreds of migrants demanding entry into the U.S. at a border bridge in Downtown El Paso.

  • Border authorities in El Paso fend off large groups of migrants after unruly standoff

    Officials said an El Paso, Texas, bridge where federal agents clashed with large groups of migrants trying to breach the border was safe and flowing freely Sunday night.

  • Hundreds of migrants rush border in El Paso

    At the U.S. and Mexico border in Texas, a large surge of migrants attempted a forced cross of the border on Sunday. El Paso, Texas. Immigrants. El Paso border crisis. migrants rush border

  • Massive number of migrants attempt to enter US through El Paso

    A massive number of migrants tried to enter the United States through El Paso.

  • Man gets immunity under SC ‘stand your ground’ law in Fort Mill gas station shooting

    A judge wrote in a court order that charges of murder and a weapons violation would be dismissed.

  • China's Xi wants bigger global role after Saudi-Iran deal

    President Xi Jinping called Monday for China to play a bigger role in managing global affairs after Beijing scored a diplomatic coup as the host of talks that produced an agreement by Saudi Arabia and Iran to reopen diplomatic relations. Xi gave no details of the ruling Communist Party's plans in a speech to China's ceremonial legislature. China should “actively participate in the reform and construction of the global governance system” and promote “global security initiatives,” said Xi, the country’s most powerful leader in decades.

  • Applied Materials Announces New Machines to Complement ASML's EUV, and the Market Totally Missed the Point

    It's been a wild 2023 so far for the semiconductor industry. With the U.S. CHIPS Act accepting applications for chip manufacturing expansion funding, chip fab equipment (the machines used in a chip "fab" to craft the wafers that eventually get cut up into chips) could be some of the best tech investments in the coming years. The two top names in this sub-industry, ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), have been off to the races and are sporting respective gains of 11% and 20% year to date.

  • Valinda standoff ends after more than 48 hours

    After more than two full days, a standoff between LASD deputies and a shooting suspect has come to and end.

  • Congress Is Banning This Investment From Your 401(k): Here's Where You Can Still Find It

    ESG investing is a big trend. Citigroup is doing it. JP Morgan is doing it. Deutsche Bank is doing it. But a faction in Congress wants to make sure your retirement plan can't do it. ESG investing stands for Environmental, … Continue reading → The post Congress Votes to Ban This Investment From Your 401(k): Here's Where You Can Still Find It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ranking the Panthers’ 4 potential QB choices with 2023’s No. 1 pick

    Now that the Panthers have procured the No. 1 overall pick, which QB should they draft? We ranked the possibilities.

  • Oscars: Tom Cruise’s Presence Was Felt at Ceremony Despite His Absence

    Tom Cruise got plenty of attention at the 2023 Oscars, and he wasn’t even in the building. The star and producer of Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated for six Academy Awards including best picture, did not attend the ceremony held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre. Cruise, who received a best picture nomination as a […]

  • Powerful nor'easter takes aim at the Northeast with travel impacts along I-95 corridor

    Millions of people in the Northeast and along the I-95 corridor are bracing for a powerful nor’easter bringing heavy rain and snow to the region starting Monday.

  • Hate crimes up 11.6% in 2021, revised FBI report says

    The FBI report released Monday showed slightly more than 9,000 criminal offenses in 2021.

  • Biden: U.S. banking system is safe

    STORY: "Americans can have confidence that the banking system is safe," Biden said. "The deposits will be there, when you need them."Biden said he would press for stiffer regulations after the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, but faces a divided Congress unlikely to approve tougher new rules.His economic team worked with regulators over the weekend on the measures, which included guaranteeing deposits in both banks, setting up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds and making it easier for banks to borrow from the Federal Reserve in emergencies.

  • Five things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank takeover

    The federal government took over Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) over the weekend and announced it would insure 100 percent of deposits in a bank that caters to venture capitalists and high-tech start-ups. The Treasury Department announced Sunday night that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) would use its deposit insurance fund to pay back account…

  • 3 women living in Texas missing in Mexico

    The women traveled from Texas to Mexico and haven't been seen in two weeks, authorities said.

  • Kuleba says Ukraine’s membership of EU and NATO would benefit Europe

    Granting Ukraine membership of the European Union and NATO would be a pragmatic step for the European community and would guarantee long-term peace and stability in Europe, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a press release on March 13.

  • Latest on the Casa Grande shooting range murder

    FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak talks with regulars at a gun range in Casa Grande after a man in his 30s was gunned down.