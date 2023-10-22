A crowded field in the Norwich City Council race

Oct. 21—NORWICH — Political majority control of the City Council flipped from Democratic to Republican in a May special election and will be decided again Nov. 7 with 11 candidates vying for six council seats.

Republican Mayor Peter Nystrom, a voting member, is in the middle of his four-year term. So no more than four other Republicans or up to five Democrats can be elected under minority party representation rules.

The race features incumbent Republicans Stacy Gould, Grant Neuendorf and Bill Nash, incumbent Democrats Swarnjit Singh, who shortened his name for the ballot, Tracey Burto, and Joseph DeLucia and newcomer Democrats Shiela Hayes, Robert Aldi and Mark Bettencourt and Republicans Pietro "Rocky" Camardella and Kenneth Keeley.

Camardella, 68, has been a self-employed photographer in Norwich since 1986 and ran unsuccessfully for state Senate last fall. Camardella said he wants to represent small business owners and senior citizens, arguing both are being ignored by city leaders.

"I know the pain and struggles of a mom-and-pop operation," Camardella said. "... The self-employed are not represented. They don't matter much, because they are on their own. If we bound together all the mechanics, pizza shop owners, we would have a voice."

Hayes, 65, retired from various professions, has been an advocate for youth, education, racial equity and voting for decades. She served twice as president of the Norwich NAACP branch. Hayes lost to Nash in the May election that gave Republicans a 4-3 council majority.

Hayes said the city needs to pay attention to neighborhoods, address housing, quality of life issues and civic involvement. She said high school students should be informed of job training in high-demand trades through apprenticeships.

"If nothing else, I think we all learned that kids going into debt to go to college is not the answer for a lot of kids," Hayes said.

Keeley, 74, a retired former owner of Franklin Impressions who now publishes local history photo books, is new to politics. He said he petitioned onto the Republican ballot after growing frustrated by city spending and taxes.

Keeley said his main message is for fiscal prudence in the city budget, keeping spending down and seeking grants for projects. He said Norwich has long needed a community center with the loss of the YMCA, but that would be a big expense.

Aldi, 67, a retired city police officer and now regional manager for the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, is completing his ninth year on the school board, the past two as chairman.

"Taxes and budgets are the biggest issues," Aldi said. "They (the council) want to hold everybody's feet to the fire, but yet, everything is going up. The cost of living is going up, cost of special education is really going up. The amount of taxes we are collecting is not keeping up."

He said the school district tries to live within its budget, but cannot cope with skyrocketing special education costs not fully covered by state and federal funding.

Bettencourt, 63, a security manager for Securitas Security Services, served five terms on the City Council and now chairs the School Building Committee overseeing the $385 million project to build four new elementary schools. Bettencourt wants to work with the Board of Education on budget.

"I believe in a responsible budget," Bettencourt said. "There's got to be other options we can take to try to make this make sense. I want to concentrate on the (council-school board) ad hoc budget committee and maintain open lines of communication with the City Council and the Board of Education."

Gould, 60, general manager at her family's Treats Pools, is completing her fifth council term. She is on the Norwich Community Development Corp board and is vice chairwoman of the School Building Committee.

Gould said economic development is her top priority to increase the city's tax base. She said waterfront development will be key.

"I'm excited at the prospect of someone with fresh ideas," Gould said of the pending sale of the Marina at American Wharf, "and what else can we do to enhance the waterfront. The more people that use it the better."

Singh, 38, is completing his second council term. He served one term on the school board and three terms on the Commission on the City Plan. He is a real estate developer concentrating on single-family homes. Singh has been active statewide and nationally to spread awareness of the Sikh religion and culture.

Singh too said the city needs to focus on the waterfront.

"It is underutilized right now," Singh said. "I would like to see it as the waterfront, not just a marina. We have a big strip of waterfront. While the state is in a good position and has cleanup grants available, I would like to see the cleanup of properties and get them ready for development."

Nash, 61, a retired city police officer and now director of human resources at M&M Group LLC, returned to the council in May for the seventh time. After six terms, he did not seek re-election in 2021.

Budget and taxes have long been his priorities. He said the city should get creative and recruit businesses, advertising out of state and promoting the city's proximity to two highways, two large casinos and Electric Boat.

Nash said he regretted a Republican campaign flier that touted the party's full support for "our dedicated police and volunteer fire departments," leaving out the city's paid central city department.

"We need to do the people's business, not get involved in any infighting," Nash said. "I want to make sure Norwich keeps moving in the right direction. I want to make sure what we do in two years sets the city up for success in 10 and 20 years."

DeLucia, 59, is the third retired Norwich police officer in the race. He is the architectural department head at Harvard H. Ellis State Technical High School in Danielson. DeLucia is finishing his third council term and is council president pro tempore.

DeLucia said the next council will face critical decisions on the school construction project and the school buildings to be closed. DeLucia wants the new schools to serve as community centers, something city residents have long requested.

"My biggest concern, mission, in this is to make sure we're smart about what we build, and build buildings that will serve the students and residents for the next four to five decades," DeLucia said.

Neuendorf and Burto are completing their first term on the council.

Neuendorf, 33, an intervention specialist at Norwich Free Academy, said a top priority in the coming term will be to ensure proper spending of the city's $28.8 million federal American Rescue Plan Act grants and planning for a future without such largess. Norwich used $1 million of the grant each year for two years to lower taxes.

"Finding a way to balance that out is going to be very difficult to make sure taxes don't go up too much," Neuendorf said. "And we need to make sure the rest of the ARPA money is spent, getting all that money allocated within the deadline."

A youth and high school sports coach, Neuendorf said Norwich has plenty of activities for youth but does not advertise and promote them.

Burto, 43, administration assistant for a Bloomfield construction company, said she wants to be a voice for residents and businesses. She supports the referendum to build a new police station and looks forward to hearing the state's new plan for reconstruction of Route 82, after the proposed six roundabouts were widely criticized.

She has one specific project in mind.

"I want to work with NCDC to bring a supermarket in the Taftville area," Burto said, "some sort of food market we can bring to that area, because we don't have anything there and we don't have any places to buy pet food here either."

Also on the ballot is city Republican treasurer candidate Bob Buckley, a retired banker, who is running unopposed.

Norwich candidate debates

Barnberry Productions recorded the Oct. 17 Norwich City Council and Board of Educaiton candidate debates. Videos are available at:

https://mediazilla.com/UIb7aJiH8q for City Council debate

https://mediazilla.com/i2zrpnuFEC for Board of Education debate.