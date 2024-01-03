Crowdfunding campaign launched for owner Onondaga Tavern that burned in suspicious fire

Fire damage to the Onondaga Tavern on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Onondaga.

ONONDAGA — A crowdfunding campaign had collected about $3,000 in donations to help the owner of a popular bar destroyed by fire on New Year's Eve.

The Onondaga Tavern on Oak Street caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and was completely destroyed, according to published reports.

Onondaga Township Fire Department officials could not be reached for comment on Monday and Tuesday, but Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth, whose department also responded to the blaze, said the fire was considered suspicious.

A fundraiser on the GoFundMe platform started by Rhiannon Schindewolf-DeShais had collected $2,999 in donations as of early Wednesday afternoon for bar owner Chris Potter and his family, according to the platform's website. A separate fundraiser started by the same person for an associate of Potter's had raised $1,205.

The Onondaga Tavern was popular with motorcyclists. Potter also lost his home in the fire, Schindewolf-DeShais said on the GoFundMe fundraiser page.

"The memories that filled the bar are and were insurmountable," Schindewolf-DeShais wrote. "Patrons left behind their marks in the form of signed dollars throughout the bar. The memorabilia on the walls told stories of its history and the people who loved OTs. Chris is an amazing community member who was always willing to lend a helping hand to others."

Attempts to reach Potter were unsuccessful.

Fire damage to the Diamondbacks Motorcycle Club on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Windsor Township.

Sunday's blaze happened nearly a week after a fire damaged a motorcycle club building north of Potterville.

Arson was suspected, according to Windsor Township fire officials and the Michigan State Police, who are involved in the investigation. Officials have not provided an update on that incident.

