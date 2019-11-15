CrowdFundMe S.p.A. (BIT:CFM): Is Breakeven Near?

CrowdFundMe S.p.A.'s (BIT:CFM): CrowdFundMe S.p.A. operates a crowdfunding portal supports companies to raise funding. With the latest financial year loss of -€141.0k and a trailing-twelve month of -€362.7k, the €9.7m market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is CFM’s path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, I will touch on the expectations for CFM’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

Expectation from Interactive Media and Services analysts is CFM is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of €498k in 2021. CFM is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which CFM must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 64% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving CFM’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. CFM has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.7% of equity. This means that CFM has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

