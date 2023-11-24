As crowds dwindle, tradition keeps Black Friday Sarasota and Manatee loyalists coming back

Store Director Alex Coogan, right, opens to doors for customers waiting in line at Target at University Town Center on Black Friday in Sarasota. The store opened at 6 a.m. and had more than 150 shoppers waiting in line.

Just before 6 a.m. Friday, Miranda Monahan shuffled into a growing line outside the Target at the University Town Center to shop for nothing.

Black Friday shopping with a blank list is a yearly tradition for Monahan, she said. A tech lover, Monahan anticipated eying discounted TVs (and carted off a new flat screen 10 minutes after the store opened), but she and five of her relatives made the early-morning trek to the north Sarasota County shopping district more out of curiosity than necessity.

“I generally don’t need anything, but I like the rush,” Monahan said. “You have to have strategy.”

The rush was muted though, as Monahan and about 150 other shoppers waited out the chilly morning in cars before queuing up and making an orderly procession into Target. Some national estimates predicted record-breaking Black Friday crowds on what once was the pinnacle shopping day of the year, but at least in Sarasota, the turnout fell short.

With ever-expanding access to Black Friday deals, the mad dash of years’ past has slowed into a steady stroll, and the lines that used to wrap around buildings have dwindled to manageable sizes. But traditionalists have stuck around for the fun of it — armed with coffee and matching outfits to officially kick off the holiday season.

Getting up early to be in the line for the 6am opening Target at University Town Center were, from left, Elham Ketchum, Teagan Monahan, Sam McHugh, Ita McHugh, Miranda Monahan and Megan Hunter.

“Tradition and deals,” shopper Cassidy Flood said, citing what brought her to the front lines bright and early Friday morning.

She’s going on 15 years as a Black Friday shopper, and she’s seen the crowds shrink since she started.

“It gets a little bit less each year,” she said.

The growth of online shopping and the ever earlier extension of slashed prices have dimmed Black Friday’s shine in recent years. Data after the fact will determine whether this year’s Black Friday was a hit or a miss, but if the scene at the UTC is any gauge, a surge of in-person shoppers is an artifact of a bygone era.

Today's consumers want to shop earlier and easier. Modern shopping means door-busting deals without having to literally bust doors, so many shoppers don’t.

Still, some like Flood keep at it. This year, she and fiancé Kyle Brown slipped on matching red and white striped shirts to scope out appliances and décor for their new apartment.

Shoppers wait in line at Target at University Town Center for the doors to open at 6am on Black Friday.

The early start — and the shirts — were Flood’s idea, Brown said. They both felt a little ridiculous, they said, but excitement for the event won them over.

“It’s the spirit,” Flood said. “It’s the first time you’re starting to Christmas shop”

Natalie Darnell and her family, who were first in line at Target, were also driven by the holiday spirit. Darnell and her mother, Jeanne Kerr, donned matching shirts to mark the occasion, with Kerr’s pair of reindeer antlers punctuating the festive wear.

Shoppers walk toward the Old Navy store at University Town Center on Black Friday. The store opened at 5am for customers looking for bargains.

Darnell and Kerr have spent Black Friday together for the past 25 years, starting in Darnell’s childhood in Indiana. This year marked the first they’d made it to the front of the line, which they did with ease.

It’s a stark contrast to the years they’d snag a spot at least six hours before stores opened. Black Fridays in their home state, Darnell said, were much more intense.

“Pajamas at Walmart,” Darnell recalled. “People were ripping pallets apart.”

These days, tradition keeps the activity alive, Darnell said. That, and the hunt for a special gift for a family member.

(The mystery item will remain a mystery here: That relative reads the paper every day, and revealing the purchase to reporter would spoil the surprise.)

