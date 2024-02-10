Crowds gather at Coastal Carolina University ahead of Trump campaign stop

Photo: Adam Benson/News13

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University took on the look of a tailgate party Saturday morning, but the crowds who began gathering hours early weren’t there to watch a football game.

Former president Donald Trump is slated for a 2 p.m. rally at CCU’s HTC Center, where 3,000 people are expected to attend.

Trump’s arrival comes just two weeks ahead of the state’s GOP primary where he holds a commanding lead over former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley — who held a campaign event of her own at CCU earlier this month.

As of Saturday, Trump holds nearly a 32-point lead over Haley among likely GOP primary voters — 62.5 percent to 30.6 percent.

Trump has also pulled in endorsements from virtually every statewide elected official, including U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Gov. Henry McMaster. Scott’s name is rumored to be on Trump’s short list for vice president.

News13’s Patsy Kelly is at CCU for full coverage of today’s event, which also will be livestreamed.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

