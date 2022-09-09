Crowds gather to mourn Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
Outside Buckingham Palace, crowds gather to mourn and celebrate Queen Elizabeth II, who was seen working just two days prior — and one thing is clear, she’s an impossible act to follow.
Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-reigning monarch after taking the title of Queen in 1952
Peter Summers/Getty ImagesPrince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone.The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has become estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their status as working royals and gave a series of interviews condemning the family and the institution, and making accusations of racism.A clearly upset Harry arrived at Balmoral at 8 p.m. Thursday, 90 minutes after the queen’s death was announced.
A Carnegie Mellon University professor drew pushback on Twitter after wishing Queen Elizabeth a painful death after it was announced she was in poor health.
Prince Harry has left Balmoral following the Queen's death, but has changed his plans and will stay in England.
Before her death, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was seen with a bruise on her hand and a cane. Doctors explain what the photos revealed about her health.
The royals are now referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge on Twitter and Instagram.
King Charles reportedly has to pay Prince William £700,000 in yearly rent to maintain use of his Highgrove home.
The Duchess of Cambridge is remaining in Windsor while the rest of the royal family rushes to the queen's bedside.
As the wife of a reigning monarch, Kate Middleton will become what's known as the Queen consort. According to expert and author of the blog Royal Musings, Marlene Koenig, she will hold the title of Queen Catherine. Here's why.