Crowds Gather Outside News Corp Building Ahead of Planned Protest at Rockefeller Tree Lighting

Demonstrators gathered outside the News Corp building in New York on Wednesday, November 29, ahead of the annual Rockefeller Center tree-lighting event.

Footage shows demonstrators waving flags and chanting “Shut it down” on Wednesday evening.

Pro-Palestinian protesters were expected at the event but “no specific threats” were anticipated, according to NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell on Wednesday morning.

The protest was organized by Palestinian-led community organization Within Our Lifetime.

This footage was taken from inside the News Corp building, where Storyful’s offices are located, and on 6th Avenue in front of the building. Credit: Storyful via Storyful