Crowds gather as Supreme Court hears abortion case

Associated Press

As the U.S. Supreme Court heard a Mississippi case Wednesday that could topple abortion rights nationwide, the state’s only abortion clinic was busier than ever: Volunteers escorted patients into the bright pink building while protesters outside beseeched women not to end their pregnancies. The Jackson Women's Health Organization saw patients two or three days a week in recent years, but has doubled its hours to treat women from Texas, where a law took effect in early September banning most abortions at about six weeks, and from Louisiana, where clinics are filling with Texas patients. The case argued before the nation's high court is about a 2018 Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.