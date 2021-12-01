Crowds gather as Supreme Court hears abortion case
Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy. (Dec. 1)
Leading up to Wednesday's major abortion case at the Supreme Court, the justices have heard from thousands of people and organizations urging the court to either save or scrap two historic abortion decisions. The three are scheduled to appear before the justices for just over an hour's worth of arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, though the arguments will likely go longer. Mississippi is asking the justices to overturn two seminal decisions, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, decisions that say women have a constitutional right to abortion before a fetus is viable.
To follow her own words in a 1998 law review article, Barrett should have recused herself.
As the U.S. Supreme Court heard a Mississippi case Wednesday that could topple abortion rights nationwide, the state’s only abortion clinic was busier than ever: Volunteers escorted patients into the bright pink building while protesters outside beseeched women not to end their pregnancies. The Jackson Women's Health Organization saw patients two or three days a week in recent years, but has doubled its hours to treat women from Texas, where a law took effect in early September banning most abortions at about six weeks, and from Louisiana, where clinics are filling with Texas patients. The case argued before the nation's high court is about a 2018 Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman" who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a horned hat, bare chest and face paint on Jan. 6, plans to appeal his conviction, according to his attorney. Chansley was sentenced to more than three years in prison last month, but he has obtained a new lawyer who filed a notice of appeal, however, getting the court to grant the appeal could be difficult as Chansley already pleaded guilty to charges.
GRANDE-SYNTHE, France (Reuters) - Police on Tuesday tore down a makeshift camp near the northern French port of Dunkirk where scores of migrants who say they are fleeing war, poverty and persecution in the Middle East were hunkered down with hopes of reaching Britain. Charity workers say the 27 migrants who drowned in the Channel last Wednesday had stayed in the same area before they attempted the perilous sea crossing from France to Britain last Wednesday.
The court's eventual ruling may cut off abortion access for tens of millions of American women.
A new documentary will chronicle the wrongful rape conviction of Anthony Broadwater. From Red Badge Films and Red Hawk Films, “Unlucky” will follow the story about the Syracuse man who spent more than 16 years in prison, and another 20 being labeled as a registered sex offender, before being exonerated of the 1981 rape of […]
Alice Sebold, the author of "The Lovely Bones," publicly apologized to a man who was recently exonerated by a judge of raping her in 1981.In a post published Tuesday on the blogging website Medium, Sebold said she was "truly sorry" to Anthony Broadwater, who served 16 years on a charge that he raped the author, then 18, in a park. Broadwater's conviction was overturned on Nov. 25 after renewed scrutiny of the 1982 trial led a judge to conclude...
The congresswoman promoted natural immunity on one cable news network and urged viewers on the other to get vaccinated.
Gabrielle Union, Tan France, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and other celebrities attend the Fashion Awards 2021 in London.
Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are suggesting they may make sweeping changes to limit abortion rights in the United States. The high court is hearing arguments Wednesday in which the justices are being asked to overrule the court’s historic 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion and its 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe. Under those decisions, states can regulate but not ban abortion up until the point of viability, at roughly 24 weeks.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had a "good conversation" about raising the debt ceiling and that talks are ongoing as Congress barrels toward a debt cliff. Schumer, speaking on the Senate floor, said Congress needed to deal with the debt ceiling "soon," after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned lawmakers that they have until Dec. 15 to raise the nation's borrowing...
The losing side is likely to head straight to the Supreme Court, whatever decision the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reaches on whether Congress should receive former President Donald Trump’s call logs, drafts of speeches and other documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Following Tuesday's hearing, the appeals court judges will weigh the arguments and documents and issue a ruling.
Major oil producers face a difficult decision on production levels Thursday as a recovery in energy demand hits a setback with the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Patrizia Gucci previously accused Ridley Scott of "stealing the identity of a family to make a profit."
Oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday represent the best opportunity leaders on the right have had in decades to gut the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which codified a woman's constitutional right to an abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb. If they are successful, it could validate years of often painstakingly granular work that ultimately remade the Republican Party from an alliance of business-friendly leaders into a coalition of cultural conservatives and evangelicals who turned the issue of abortion into a national flashpoint. Buoyed by a court that is now dominated by a 6-3 conservative majority, some leading Republicans were already expressing confidence on Tuesday.
The image that captures the Jeffrey Epstein scandal here in Britain is one that doesn’t include the financier-turned-sex-offender at all.
In addition to hosting one of the best meteor showers of the year, this winter we'll see gatherings of the brightest planets in the night sky.
The staff at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport and the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority has seen a drastic situation with its new airline, Boutique Air, and it’s prepared to take a drastic measure.