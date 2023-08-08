Crowds Sing in Tribute Outside Sinead O'Connor's Former House on Day of Her Funeral

Crowds were heard singing outside Sinead O’Connor’s former home in Bray, Ireland, on the day of her funeral, Tuesday, August 8.

Footage captured and tweeted by @davepaulkeegan shows crowds singing along to Nothing Compares 2 U outside O’Connor’s former house, during a procession honoring the late singer and activist.

O’Connor was found dead in London on July 26, aged 56.

People from across Ireland, including the country’s prime minister Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins, were in attendance on Bray Seafront on Tuesday, RTE reported.

The cortege was led by a Garda escort and a Volkswagen Transporter that played Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Natural Mystic from its speakers, according to The Irish Times. Credit: Dave Keegan via Storyful

Video Transcript

[SINEAD O'CONNOR, "NOTHING COMPARES 2 U"]

- (SINGING) I can see whomever I choose. I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant. But nothing, I said nothing can take away these blues. I can see whomever I choose. I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant.

But nothing, I said nothing can take away these blues. I can see whomever I choose. I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant. But nothing, I said nothing can take away these blues.