Crowds turn out for Royal Norfolk Show

About 85,000 people are expected to turn out to one of the UK's largest county show over the next two days.

The Royal Norfolk Show is under way at the Costessey showground on the edge of Norwich.

Aside from prize-winning animals, choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone will lead 3,000 children from the county in a Virtual Grand Sing.

"It is a celebration of Norfolk over the next two days," said show director Mark Nicholas.

"Norfolk has been the hotbed of agricultural innovation and revolutions through organisations such as the Norwich Research Park's plant-based science, but also through the county's farmers who really need to be put on a pedestal in the course of the show," he added.

Highlights from this year's programme include displays by the RAF Falcons parachute team, a motorcycle stunt team and a Shetland Pony derby.

Crowds returned to the site last year for the first time since 2019 following its hiatus due to Covid.

The Princess Royal was last year's special guest, with this year's royal visitor yet to be announced.

The agricultural showpiece will feature about 3,000 animals and 700 trade exhibitors.

