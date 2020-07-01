CrowdStreet CEO Ranks Among Top 50 Financial CEOs of 2020

The Financial Technology Report Recognizes Tore Steen as a Top Financial Leader





PORTLAND, Ore., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdStreet, Inc. ("CrowdStreet"), a technology provider with an online marketplace for direct equity investment in commercial real estate (CRE), today announced that Tore Steen has been recognized by The Financial Technology Report as a Top 50 Financial Technology CEO Of 2020.

Tore Steen was identified as an exceptional executive who is helping to democratize commercial real estate investing. As the CEO of CrowdStreet, Steen has led the formation, launch, and rapid growth of the company's leading online marketplace for commercial real estate investing. Steen has a longstanding reputation as a business leader in the internet and software industries with deep expertise in strategy, business development, sales, and marketing for both publicly traded and private enterprises.

"It is a great honor to receive this award, and I thank the Financial Technology Report as well as the CrowdStreet team who are dedicated to building the ultimate marketplace," Steen stated. "Financial leaders have been put to the test in the last several months. We've been forced to evaluate the business and pivot on an unforeseen timeline, ensuring that in uncertain economic times our business still grows. With such a strong team behind us, we're excited to see the positive results of these changes in years to come."

Under Steen's leadership, the CrowdStreet Marketplace has published over 420 deals and recently surpassed $1.1 billion in invested capital into commercial real estate deals made by individual investors. CrowdStreet has also had a number of record-breaking deals, helping sponsor clients raise millions in minutes. CrowdStreet sponsors have distributed more than $135 million in returns since the Marketplace launched in 2014, as reported to the company by sponsors.

Steen has been instrumental in leading technology businesses and bringing superior online experiences to consumers. Prior to CrowdStreet, Steen helped take Janrain from an early-stage company to be the recognized leader in the social identity space with a full user management platform and global enterprise customers. He has also held senior leadership roles at WebTrends and EarthLink.

Recipients of the Top 50 Financial CEOs award are innovators, strategists, and corporate leaders, who have built important organizations that are driving massive change in the way we spend, save, invest, or otherwise manage our financial lives. The awards list was announced today and can be viewed on thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/ . There were more than 700 nominees that were evaluated based on their technological impact on the financial industry, breadth of organization, number of businesses or consumers reached, career achievements, and influence in the field and among peers. Additional review was performed based on demonstrated leadership capabilities by researching qualified sources and publicly available information.

CrowdStreet continues to make waves as an innovative company in the fintech and real estate investment space as well as securing prominent award wins including a coveted spot on the Forbes' Best Startup Employers of 2020 list.

About CrowdStreet

CrowdStreet operates an award-winning online commercial real estate investment marketplace that gives investors access to institutional-quality offerings. CrowdStreet technology allows sponsors to raise capital through online syndication and manage their investors, both on the Marketplace and with a SaaS solution. CrowdStreet is helping to create a community where individual accredited investors and CRE firms can work together to build wealth through commercial real estate. For more information, visit www.crowdstreet.com

About The Financial Technology Report

The Financial Technology Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the financial technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on financial technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector. For more information, visit https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/.

