Is CrowdStrike (CRWD) Stock A Buy or Sell?

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 887 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of December 31st, 2020. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Is CrowdStrike (CRWD) stock a buy or sell? The best stock pickers were in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund bets went up by 21 lately. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) was in 92 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. The all time high for this statistic waspreviously 78. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that CRWD ranked 30th among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

Today there are a multitude of methods investors employ to evaluate publicly traded companies. A pair of the most innovative methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite fund managers can beat the S&P 500 by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

COATUE MANAGEMENT
COATUE MANAGEMENT

Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. Recently Oregon became the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms which are shown to have promising results in treating depression, addiction, and PTSD in early stage academic studies. So, we are checking out this psychedelic drug stock idea right now. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage (or at the end of this article). With all of this in mind let's take a peek at the new hedge fund action regarding CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Do Hedge Funds Think CRWD Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of December, a total of 92 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 30% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CRWD over the last 22 quarters. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Is CRWD A Good Stock To Buy?
Is CRWD A Good Stock To Buy?

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Tiger Global Management LLC, managed by Chase Coleman, holds the most valuable position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). Tiger Global Management LLC has a $1.5965 billion position in the stock, comprising 4.1% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management, with a $839.7 million position; the fund has 3.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other professional money managers that are bullish include Alex Sacerdote's Whale Rock Capital Management, David Goel and Paul Ferri's Matrix Capital Management and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Isomer Partners allocated the biggest weight to CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD), around 10.4% of its 13F portfolio. Matrix Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 6.87 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CRWD.

Consequently, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Melvin Capital Management, managed by Gabriel Plotkin, established the biggest position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). Melvin Capital Management had $158.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Kharitonov and Jon David McAuliffe's Voleon Capital also initiated a $29.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new CRWD positions are Panayotis Takis Sparaggis's Alkeon Capital Management, Suraj Parkash Chopra's Force Hill Capital Management, and Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Capital.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). These stocks are Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), Kimberly Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH), Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), and Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP). This group of stocks' market caps are closest to CRWD's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position CP,24,1540076,-8 KMB,37,1420161,-4 LVS,63,3065977,16 LULU,50,929013,0 DASH,38,3952490,38 COF,56,3028457,14 ROP,40,1348849,-10 Average,44,2183575,6.6 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 44 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2184 million. That figure was $7242 million in CRWD's case. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for CRWD is 90. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 81.2% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 26 percentage points. These stocks gained 5.3% in 2021 through March 19th and still beat the market by 0.8 percentage points. Unfortunately CRWD wasn't nearly as successful as these 30 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CRWD were disappointed as the stock returned -8.1% since the end of the fourth quarter (through 3/19) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the more diversified list of the top 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Crowdstrike Holdings Inc.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy With Your $1,400 Stimulus Check

    To help you make that decision, we asked a few Motley Fool contributors for tech stock ideas that could end up being a great place to invest stimulus checks. Brian Withers (Okta): Okta has built an $835 million annual revenue business on its identity management platform. Okta brings together strong identity management services with the ease of a single sign-on for authorized users, and customers love it.

  • Should You Buy Cassava Sciences Stock Now?

    Shares of Alzheimer's disease drug developer Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) have soared this year thanks to progress with a potential new drug called sumifilam. Does simufilam have a clear enough shot at success to make Cassava Sciences a smart investment right now? Cassava Sciencesa's lead candidate, sumifilam is a potential new dementia treatment that restores the shape and function of an important structural protein found in the brain called filamin A. Last November, Cassava sciences reported clinical trial results for sumifilam that suggest stabilizing this protein has an important knock-on effect.

  • Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 4 ETFs Instead

    If you were to buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs), on the other hand, you'd be able to spread risk across many companies, leaving you with exposure to leading industries without the aggressive volatility. ARK Investment Management -- Cathie Wood's firm -- offers a unique opportunity to invest in one of the world's most innovative countries with the Israel Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: IZRL).

  • It’s Going to Be Game Over Again for GameStop Stock

    Back in mid-February, those buying the dip in GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock may have seemed a bit foolhardy. But, with the king of all meme stocks going on a second Reddit rally, retail traders have again beaten Wall Street’s so-called smart money at their own game. Source: Shutterstock / mundissima With those active on Reddit’s WallStreetBets subreddit scoring a second victory, should you bet on a third? Maybe, but not at today’s prices. The madness may not be completely over. Yet, given its volatility so far in 2021, I would count on another move back to $50 per share, rather than another boost back to its stunning 52-week high of $483 per share. Also, it’s important to keep in mind that, even among meme stocks, this is more of a stock to gamble on than one to invest in. With its fundamentals having little bearing on stock price movements, buying in at today’s prices (around $204 per share) is more a wager on continued Reddit madness, than a bet this company will live up to its currently-inflated valuation.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips So, what’s the best move? Stay away at today’s price levels. Shares may not be heading back to their pre-madness levels. But, while it’s hard to say when, expect it to be “game over” a second time for this stock. How GME Stock Can Hold Some Gains What drove GameStop’s second stunning rally? That’s a question on many people’s minds. You can point to many factors to justify the rally. But, the InvestorPlace staff put it best when they chalked it up to “hopium.” That is to say, investors buying this now are betting on continued bullishness, rather than changes to the company’s fundamentals. 7 Retail Stocks That Are Far Too Close to Failing Is there anything the company could do to justify the current valuation for GME stock? Not really. However, while shares are all but guaranteed to fall (once the hopium runs out), the company does have options when it comes to ways of softening the blow on the way down. Like what? It could make progress in its planned transformation into an e-commerce play. This alone may not justify a $200 per share valuation. But, it may help shares remain at or above still-elevated prices ($50+ per share). GameStop could also finally do what many have called it to do – sell more shares via a direct offering. Yes, this would dilute existing shareholders. But, the cash raised from this would help the keep the stock well above pre-mania levels. In short, downside risk isn’t as high as one would think for a stock running on empty. Yet, while there’s a near-term factor that could keep the madness in motion, expect further declines ahead. What Could Keep the Momentum Going GameStop may have ways to keep from falling back to $10 per share and below. But, that’s not going to prevent a continued sell-off, following a stunning second round of meme stock madness. Why? At some point, the investing trends that sent this to the moon will dissipate. But, when will that happen? Next week? Next month? Over the next 12 months? Admittedly, it’s hard to tell. A cratering back to prior price levels seems inevitable in the long term. But, in the short term, all bets are off. Especially as there’s a recent development that could keep the momentum going for this and other meme stocks. What am I talking about? As Marketwatch reported March 16, Americans are ready to deploy $40 billion worth of the latest stimulus money into crypto and stocks. Something tells me most of this won’t be plowed into blue-chip stocks. So, does the specter of replenished Robinhood accounts point to this second rally having runway? Perhaps, but further gains from here may not be substantial. Also, it’s unclear what will keep bullishness in motion, once the short-lived boost of stimulus money runs its course. Sell Before It’s Game Over a Second Time It’s hard to say when. But, at some point, it’ll get tougher to keep GameStop shares at today’s price levels. Even those still vowing to “hold with diamond hands” may start to get the itch to take profit. In short, game over a second time. Yes, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of a third Reddit Rally. But, if that happens, it likely won’t be until this stock sees a second big sell-off. For some that understand it’s a gamble rather than an investment, buying a second pullback at $50, in the hopes it hits $200 yet again, may be worth the risk. But, buying now, in the hopes it hits nearly $500 per share another time? The odds aren’t in your favor. Bottom line: yes, GME stock is a gamble. But, at today’s prices, it’s a bad one. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not (either directly or indirectly) hold any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Thomas Niel, a contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single stock analysis since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post It’s Going to Be Game Over Again for GameStop Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks That Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million in 1 Year

    The fifth best-performing large-cap over the trailing 12 months is hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). One of the biggest catalysts in Plug's sails is the Biden administration. President Joe Biden's victory in November, followed by Democrats winning a slim majority in the Senate, meant that Democrats would potentially have a pathway forward to pass clean-energy bills.

  • Is Atlassian (TEAM) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Biden administration to spend $86m on hotel rooms near Mexico border to hold migrant families, report says

    Rooms will reportedly house around 1,200 families in Texas and Arizona

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • After yearlong closure, Columbia sets opening dates for city pools, park buildings

    Wondering when city swimming pools and community centers in parks will reopen? Columbia has set the dates.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Workers fall off roof in Mashpee

    Two workers were injured Friday when they fell off a roof in Mashpee.

  • Hitler-loving Capitol insurrectionist with a history of multiple arrests and Jew-baiting had an Army award for 'exemplary behavior' and secret-level security clearance

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli's neo-Nazi beliefs go back over a decade. The New Jersey Army reservist also has a history of arrests.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • Julia Letlow wins Louisiana congressional seat, CBS News projects

    Luke Letlow was set to succeed Representative Ralph Abraham, but died of COVID-19 complications before he could be sworn in.

  • Kamala Harris sidesteps question of her role to take Biden's message on the road

    Aides and allies say it is too early to define the vice-president’s portfolio but she is unlikely to be confined to just one subject area Kamala Harris listens for questions being shouted by reporters before departing from Denver international airport this week on a trip to sell the $1.9tn stimulus package to the American people. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images White House aides and allies stress it’s still too early to define the type of portfolio Kamala Harris will have as vice-president. They bristle at the suggestion that Harris would be confined to one project or focus on just one subject area, as some previous vice-presidents were pegged to do. But over the last week, the former California senator has once again taken on an increasingly familiar mantle: top surrogate for promoting the Biden administration’s agenda. On the one hand that’s a powerful position: it puts Harris – the first female vice-president in US history and probably a strong future contender for its first female commander-in-chief – at the forefront of US politics. But on the other, it is the latest example of Harris being used on an ad hoc basis, lacking a defining mission or role. In the days since Joe Biden signed his $1.9tn stimulus package Harris has embarked on a cross-country tour to sell the impact of the new law. She made stops in Nevada, Colorado and then Georgia last week. She is expected to make more trips in the coming days. “I really believe that this will support our economy,” Harris said during her stop in Colorado. The vice-president’s tour, days after an administration passes a massive piece of legislation into law, is not entirely unusual. It’s in part a move to assuage fears that this stimulus could follow the same fate as the $800bn rescue law in 2009. After passage of that bill, critics argued that the Obama administration was not aggressive in responding to Republican attacks about the bill. At the same time, liberals have argued that law did not go far enough. So this time, the Biden administration is trying to pre-empt similar critiques about his rescue package. Roy Neel, who served as a chief of staff to the then vice-president, Al Gore, said it was clear the Biden administration wants to use Harris as a sort of “floater” – someone who isn’t consigned to one corner of the administration or its initiatives. “They’re saying basically what the president wants her to be which is sort of a floater, to work on anything that’s important at the time,” Neel said. “Right now, selling the stimulus is one of the most important things to him.” For Harris, though, the trip stacks on top of her undertaking a media campaign in West Virginia and Arizona while the stimulus bill was still making its way through Congress. But that push partially backfired on Harris and resulted in proxy sparring with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the senators Harris ostensibly set out to win over. Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before departing to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Harris’s trips over the last week suggest that the Biden team still see her as a potent salesperson and rather than assign her to run briefings with governors on Covid relief, as Mike Pence did when he served as vice-president to Donald Trump, or when Biden oversaw the Obama administration’s recovery efforts early on. Still, that has prompted multiple questions about Harris and how she will be involved in the Biden administration. Why not run the Covid meetings right now like Pence did, officials have been asked, instead of Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York? “We do know that she is a potent tool and it’s clear that the Biden administration is more than happy to deploy her in support of its signature initiatives so far,” said Yusef Robb, a veteran Democratic strategist. “Look, Kamala Harris is exciting, talented and can personally speak to people of color, women, parents and others who have been most affected by the pandemic.” At the same time Harris has also been visible on the foreign policy front, a move that might prove beneficial in the future if the current vice-president ever ended up running for president and needed to highlight her experience with world leaders. She has reportedly begun regular private lunches with the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, a meeting that other presidents have usually taken themselves. She has also had one-on-one conversation with a number of world leaders early on in the administration. That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something Roy Neel Neel said that suggests that Biden is “comfortable including and relying on the vice-president to be involved in things where she doesn’t have much of a background”. Neel added: “That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something. So he’s obviously using her everywhere it makes sense as part of the team.” Democrats stress the Biden administration is in its earliest days and the role Harris will play is still forming. Her rise has been extremely fast compared with previous vice-presidents. She did not finish her first term in the Senate before Biden picked her as vice-president and before that was attorney general of California. But her background as a prosecutor, which resulted in a viral moment or two in the Senate, has not been visibly utilized since she became vice-president – yet. Harris’s future, though, depends on the success of Biden’s administration. If Biden leaves office popular, Harris will be regarded as the heir apparent. “She is pushing forward Joe’s vision for America, just like she said she would,” Robb added.

  • NASCAR drivers comment on pit road fight with punches thrown after Atlanta Xfinity race

    Xfinity drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric threw punches following Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • How to mess up a possible Trump endorsement in one easy step

    The Senate GOP primary in Alabama is a case study in the various ways to win over Trump — and how to alienate him too.