CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $264.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $92.6 million, or 43 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $874.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $287.8 million to $292.1 million for the fiscal first quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of 27 cents to 30 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion.

CrowdStrike shares have fallen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $196.31, rising fivefold in the last 12 months.

