CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $56, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 20.4% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 5, 2019.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRWD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

