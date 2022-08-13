Is CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). The company's stock led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at CrowdStrike Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In CrowdStrike Holdings?

Good news, investors! CrowdStrike Holdings is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $305.76, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that CrowdStrike Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of CrowdStrike Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. CrowdStrike Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 48%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CRWD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRWD for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRWD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that CrowdStrike Holdings has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in CrowdStrike Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

