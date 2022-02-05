When Will CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRWD) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$93m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$212m, moving it further away from breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is CrowdStrike Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 31 of the American Software analysts is that CrowdStrike Holdings is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$430m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 3 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 45%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of CrowdStrike Holdings' upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in CrowdStrike Holdings' case is 77%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of CrowdStrike Holdings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at CrowdStrike Holdings, take a look at CrowdStrike Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should further examine:

  1. Valuation: What is CrowdStrike Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CrowdStrike Holdings is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on CrowdStrike Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

