Is CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) Using Debt Sensibly?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is CrowdStrike Holdings's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that CrowdStrike Holdings had US$739.5m in debt in January 2022; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$2.00b in cash, so it actually has US$1.26b net cash.

How Strong Is CrowdStrike Holdings' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that CrowdStrike Holdings had liabilities of US$1.41b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.17b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.00b as well as receivables valued at US$368.1m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$216.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This state of affairs indicates that CrowdStrike Holdings' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$55.4b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, CrowdStrike Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CrowdStrike Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, CrowdStrike Holdings reported revenue of US$1.5b, which is a gain of 66%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is CrowdStrike Holdings?

Although CrowdStrike Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$441m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. The good news for CrowdStrike Holdings shareholders is that its revenue growth is strong, making it easier to raise capital if need be. But we still think it's somewhat risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that CrowdStrike Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

