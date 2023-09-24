Crowley Closer: How long elections are in the US compared to Ireland

TechCrunch

TikTok is testing a new feature that integrates Google Search into its own in-app search results. The test, spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, shows a small box midway down TikTok's search page that invites users to search for the same terms on Google. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the Google Search feature is one of the third-party integrations the app is currently testing in some markets.