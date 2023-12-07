Crowley ISD contracted school psychologist arrested on child pornography charges

A 65-year-old man, who had a contractual role as a psychologist for the Crowley Independent School District, has been arrested on charges of possessing child pornography, the Mansfield Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Christian Rewoldt was arrested by Mansfield police Wednesday. He is also charged with tampering with evidence.

The investigation began after detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Aug. 23.

Authorities received information indicating Rewoldt had downloaded multiple files containing explicit sexual material involving minors, according to the release.

On Aug. 30, the Mansfield SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Rewoldt’s home and found various electronic devices suspected of containing child pornography, the release states.

The devices were collected for forensic analysis. Officers also found a laptop bearing a Crowley ISD sticker, revealing Rewoldt’s contractual role as a psychologist with the school district.

According to a letter sent Thursday by Crowley ISD to parents, Rewoldt worked in several other districts to conduct classroom observations.

He began classroom evaluations at Crowley ISD in 2021 and has not done any work in the district since August of this year, according to the district.

In the letter to parents, Tamika Williams, the district’s director of special education, wrote, “Our records indicate your child may have received a psychological evaluation conducted by an evaluation team which may have included Mr. Rewoldt beginning in 2021. We are releasing this information out of an abundance of caution and to keep you informed about the situation.

Both Mansfield police and the district say there is no evidence at this time that Rewoldt had inappropriate contact with students during his contractual work with Crowley ISD, but authorities are notifying the public because of the nature of the charges.

“We want to assure you Crowley ISD is fully cooperating with the Mansfield Police Department in their investigation, and Mr. Rewoldt had passed all federal and state background checks that are required to work in our schools,” the school district’s letter states.

Detective Sheldon Peacock is asking for the public’s help to determine whether there are any potential victims who may have had contact with Rewoldt.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Peacock at sheldon.peacock@mansfieldtexas.gov or at 817-276-4741.

The school district said it will keep parents updated on any developments.