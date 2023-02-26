Crowley ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with a student: school officials

An employee from Richard Allie Middle School was arrested for an improper relationship with a student from Crowley Independent School District, school officials announced on Saturday.

The employee was arrested on multiple charges including an improper relationship with a student who does not attend Richard Allie Middle School but is a student at another Crowley ISD school.

“We took immediate action and put the employee on administrative leave when we first became aware of the concern, and we are fully cooperating with the investigation that is being led by the Fort Worth Police Department,” said Michael McFarland, Crowley ISD superintendent, in a statement. “Due to the nature of the ongoing criminal case, we are prevented from sharing specific details. I want to assure you that investigators have found no evidence of any other students involved.”

“This is extremely upsetting to all of us, and this type of illegal behavior will not be tolerated in our community,” said McFarland. “We will continue to act like a family and work like a team in Crowley ISD. We ask for your patience as we navigate this difficult situation, and we remain grateful for your support of our students, staff and schools.