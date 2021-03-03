Crowley mom denied contact with children; Allegedly faked son's medical condition

Matt Smith, Cleburne Times-Review, Texas
·5 min read

Mar. 2—Child Protective Court Associate Judge David Barkley, during a Monday custody hearing, said that while family reunification remains the end goal, the mother of three children is, for now, to have her visitation and access suspended until further notice.

The three children — an 11-month-old boy and 7-year-old twin girls — remain in foster homes for now and under the supervision of the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services.

Barkley, however, granted weekly supervised visitation to the fathers of the children in person and/or via Zoom.

The children's mother, Kaleigh Flanagan, 27, falsified medical conditions and injuries related to her children, according to an affidavit in support of removal.

CPS on Feb. 1 received allegations of physical abuse and neglect of Flanagan's son from staff members at Cook Children's Medical Center.

The boy, according to his mother, suffered seizures and had been prescribed seizure medication by doctors, according to the affidavit.

"The report states that [the boy] was given an NG-tube due to the mother's reports that the child was vomiting the medications," the affidavit reads.

The mother subsequently brought the boy to Cook's ER twice because of the tube being clogged. During a Jan. 28 visit Flanagan told staff that she could only do a portion of her son's feedings because he threw up.

"However, when the nurse fed the child, 6 ounces were given to the child with no problem," according to the affidavit.

Dr. Jamye Coffman, medical director of the Care Team at Cook's, on Monday testified that doctors and staff over time began to doubt whether the boy suffered seizures or needed the medication prescribed or the NG-tube. Coffman explained that since the boy is too young to communicate any medical issues he may be having doctors largely have to depend on information from the boy's parents.

Staff placed Flanagan and her son in a "scan room" to observe her interaction with her child.

"And that there have been multiple occurrences whereas [Flanagan] lied about the child vomiting," according to the affidavit. "The report describes concern that the mother is making up the seizures because there has not been any indication of seizures happening other than the information the mother provides."

The allegation, according to the affidavit, is a form of medical child abuse formerly known as Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, which is categorized as a mental health issue "commonly due to Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another or FDIA, which is known to be a DSM-5 psychiatric disorder whereas an individual compulsively falsifies illness in another person,"

On Feb. 3, according to the affidavit, Flanagan three times told hospital staff that her son had vomited on three occasions. In each instance surveillance video shows Flanagan walking to a sink to wet her shirt before picking up her son. Staff each time noted no signs of vomit. In one instance Flanagan placed a pacifier in her son's mouth before walking to the sink to wet her shirt.

"It is important to note that the pacifier cannot be seen leaving [the boy's] mouth, and he could not have spit up while having it in his mouth," according to the affidavit.

Flanagan, according to the affidavit, on several occasions told hospital staff that she is a nurse. A check, however, revealed no nursing license active, expired or suspended in her name in Texas or California where she previously lived.

"At this time, after the above information was reviewed, it became very concerning that the child has had to endure multiple procedures, EEGs, poking and prodding in order to determine his medical care, when none of this appears to have been needed at all," according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 4, investigators spoke with the principal of the school Flanagan's daughters attend. The principal said staff have reported multiple concerns and have caught Flanagan in "multiple deceptions."

The girls had missed several days of school and were nearing truancy, according to reports, a situation the principal addressed with Flanagan.

"Ms. Flanagan stated the girls were missing school because their younger brother was in the hospital with a brain tumor," according to the affidavit. "[The principal] reported that her staff then saw Ms. Flanagan and all three of her children, including [her son], at Target that very evening with no indication of a health concern."

On another occasion the girl's had lice and Flanagan "shaved their heads to the skin," the principal told investigators.

Yet another time the girls arrived at school wearing neck braces.

"Ms. Flanagan reported that they had just been in a bad car accident," according to the affidavit. "The staff reported that though the girls were wearing neck braces they appeared to be moving their necks just fine."

The girls' father lives in Illinois. Although he has not seen his daughters in several years, he told Barkley during Monday's hearing that he has a home and a job and would be happy to take his daughters. Barkley decided instead to grant the father visitation rights for now to reconnect with his daughters and to allow time for a home study. The father told Toni Driver, attorney ad litem for the children, that he's willing to do whatever's necessary to gain custody of his daughters.

The father of the boy remains in the area, though he no longer lives with Flanagan. Driver said that the father appears to love his son but worked long hours and appears to have had little participation in his upbringing when he and Flanagan lived together.

Driver also expressed concerns over the children's home in matters of hygiene and cleanliness.

Driver added that investigators found a large bag of various prescription medications behind the home Flanagan and the boy's father once shared, medications that appear to have never been used.

Driver said the boy's father has expressed interest in regaining custody of his son.

Officials during Monday's hearing also expressed concerns that criminal investigation of Flanagan and possibly others remain ongoing.

Barkley did not rule out the possibility of either father regaining custody of their respective children but said several things remain to be determined and several conditions met before such can be considered.

Barkley set an April 16 status hearing to gauge progress on the case.

Recommended Stories

  • Do all 3 COVID vaccines offer similar protection? Here’s what the data say

    All three COVID-19 vaccines were 100% effective at preventing deaths and hospitalizations in clinical trials.

  • Grand jury indicts men in slayings at Fort Worth dealership, Palo Pinto County building

    In a separate case, the grand jury indicted a man in the killing of a convenience store clerk in Arlington.

  • Wizards' Scott Brooks reflects on journey to 500 career wins as NBA head coach

    Scott Brooks was surprised to hear he had won his 500th NBA game as a head coach over the weekend.

  • Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she was shocked that Trump's January 6 rally turned violent

    Law-enforcement agencies had warned of violence before the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, DC, on January 6.

  • Matthew Stafford is one of the NFL’s best at making big-time throws

    Matthew Stafford knows how to make big throws into tight windows, ranking among the NFL's best in that department.

  • Police won't charge Australian minister accused of rape

    Police on Tuesday ruled out investigating an unnamed Australian Cabinet minister over an allegation that he raped a 16-year-old girl more than 30 years ago. The decision by New South Wales state police adds pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to establish an independent investigation to examine the accusation. The rape allegation was contained in an anonymous letter sent to the prime minister’s office and to three female lawmakers last week.

  • My husband and his brother inherited their family home. Our son lived there for 4 years. We paid $60K on taxes and repairs after a fire. Do we still split it 50/50?

    When they were able to take possession our son and his family needed a place to live. The brother was quite willing to let them move in and, in lieu of paying him rent for his 50%, my husband and I would be responsible for all upkeep, repairs, taxes, etc. If my husband and brother had sold the house when they first inherited it they would split proceeds 50/50.

  • How Jeffrey Epstein Inspired Dasha Nekrasova’s Twisted Psychosexual Thriller ‘The Scary of Sixty-First’

    Did Jeffrey Epstein kill himself, or was he murdered before the wealthy sex offender could point a finger and potentially implicate any of the high-profile, well-heeled predators in his orbit? That’s the premise of Dasha Nekrasova’s provocative directorial debut “The Scare of Sixty-First.” It’s a subject of intense interest to Nekrasova, an actor and host […]

  • Marisa Tomei mines her New York roots for patient-but-strong 'Staten Island' mom

    To play widowed Margie in 'The King of Staten Island,' Marisa Tomei tapped into her mom's more obliging generation.

  • Are French Bulldogs More Likely to Be Stolen Than Other Dogs? Maybe.

    The robbery of Lady Gaga's (eventually returned) French bulldogs was terrifying. Here's how you can keep your dog safe from thieves.

  • FBI's Chris Wray accuses Capitol Hill attackers of domestic terrorism

    FBI Director Chris Wray on Tuesday accused supporters of Donald Trump who carried out a deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol of domestic terrorism and vowed to hold them accountable. "I was appalled that you, our country's elected leaders, were victimized right here in these very halls," Wray testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. It was Wray's first testimony in Congress since the attack - a failed bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's November election victory - was carried out by supporters of then-President Trump who, in a speech near the White House, exhorted them to march to the Capitol in protest.

  • Thousands attend funeral for student killed in Myanmar protest

    Thousands of people gather for the funeral of 23-year-old student Nyi Nyi Aung Htet Naing, who was shot dead during a protest in Myanmar's main city, Yangon, on February 28. Mourners at the Hlawga cemetery sang a revolutionary song as the coffin was carried to an altar with Nyi Nyi Aung Htet Naing's portrait on it. Before he died, Nyi Nyi Aung Htet Naing had asked "how many dead bodies?" in a Facebook post.

  • Chicago hunger strike against recycling plant grows: 'We're starving ourselves to save people's lives'

    Activists oppose metal shredder moving to East Side, a low-income Latino community reeling from the effects of industrial pollution A pedestrian passes a mural on Chicago’s South Side. Photograph: Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Hunger strikers on Chicago’s Southeast Side have gone nearly four weeks without food to protest against environmental racism, and now the city is beginning to reconsider its stance on the controversial metal shredder that started it all. “I share your commitment to equity and fully understand that our frontline communities, particularly on the South and West Sides of Chicago, have been significantly impacted by environmental pollution and other compounding environmental issues, for multiple generations,” wrote Lori Lightfoot, the city’s mayor, in a letter from last Tuesday. On 4 February, three community activists vowed to go without food until the city stops a metal shredder from moving into the East Side, a low-income Latino community already reeling from the effects of industrial pollution. Since then, eight others – including an elected city official – have joined the hunger strike. They held a candlelight vigil in front of city hall on Tuesday. “It is immoral, it is discriminatory and we cannot allow [this plant to operate] in a pandemic when we can prevent it,” said Byron Sigcho-Lopez, the 25th ward alderman who has joined the hunger strike “as long as it’s needed”. On Friday, Sigcho-Lopez, a Democratic socialist who represents a majority-Latino neighborhood similarly affected by heavy industry, introduced a resolution to support the hunger strike, but a majority of Chicago city council, including the local alderman who has professed support of the hunger strike, voted to not consider it. Amid numerous EPA violations, Reserve Management Group (RMG), a metal recycling company, recently closed a similar scrapyard on the city’s predominantly white, affluent North Side. Southside Recycling – which will use some equipment from the General Iron facility, including pollution controls – is considered by residents and local activists to be its reincarnation. Metal shredding can be a dangerous business. Dr Susan Buchanan, public health professor at the University of Illinois-Chicago, says the particulate matter that typically emanates from these facilities can cause severe respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. Steve Joseph, CEO of RMG, maintains the site “will be enclosed and removed from public view” and “almost nothing” about it “resembles General Iron”. Grassroots organizers on the Southeast Side characterize the move as yet another example of environmental racism to hit the community, which has high rates of asthma. The area is already contaminated by businesses that dump more than a million pounds of toxins into the air every year. The permits that allowed the facility to start construction have come under scrutiny from federal investigators. The US EPA is currently reviewing complaints that Illinois EPA’s approval has further concentrated polluting industry in a majority Black and brown neighborhood, while the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (Hud) is investigating, with assistance from the US Department of Justice, the city’s role in facilitating the metal shredder’s move south. “My team is working to fully evaluate the implications of these federal inquiries for this process,” Lightfoot wrote. In a separate letter uncovered by the Chicago Tribune, the mayor’s lawyers asked the US EPA for guidance, saying it was “crucial that the outcome of the city’s permitting process be based on a legitimate [Illinois EPA] authorization”, though that same legal department has denied the legitimacy of Hud’s investigation into the city. Hunger strikers called Lightfoot’s response “insulting” in a joint statement. “We believe that this administration would sooner let Southeast Siders starve in our hunger strike than commit to taking any real steps to address the issues,” they wrote. After reading the mayor’s statement, Yesenia Chavez said she had to lie down because of high-blood pressure. “We’re literally starving ourselves to save people’s lives, and for [the mayor] to keep mentioning she wants to continue a conversation with us is dismissing how we’re putting our health at risk right now,” said Chavez, a lifelong Southeast Side resident on day 22 of her hunger strike. Environmental and social justice organizations across the city and the country have mobilized around the Southeast Side, pledging one-day hunger strikes in solidarity. “As hard as it is to digest the city’s lackluster response, it’s more important for us to keep going toward environmental reform to save families being affected right now,” said Chavez. “One more death because of air pollution and industrial abuse is just one too many for us to accept.”

  • This Designer Is Begging You to Stop With the All White Kitchens

    Hear him out....

  • Catherine O'Hara Met Her Husband While Working on One of Her Most Famous Movies

    As Catherine O'Hara accepted her Golden Globe for Schitt's Creek on Sunday night, her husband Bo Welch was right by her side. Welch may not be a household name like his wife, but he's no less successful, with a lengthy resume as an Oscar-nominated set designer.

  • Cat Finally Warm and Safe After Being Trapped in Tree for 3 Cold, Snowy Days

    A local energy company employee saved the day, helping Meowzer down (and into the arms of his new owner).

  • Home chef leaves TikTok dumbfounded with bizarre homemade bread recipe: ‘Looks like a deflated football’

    The home chef’s creations have gone so viral, they even managed to grab Gordon Ramsay’s attention.

  • Jackie Christie Says 'It's Comical' How Malaysia Pargo Would Disappear When She Came Around

    Jackie talks about the new season of Basketball Wives calling it the "ponderosa of all time"

  • Geoffrey Scott, ‘Dark Shadows’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 79

    Geoffrey Scott, an actor known for his roles in “Dark Shadows” and “Dynasty,” has died, his wife confirmed to Variety. He was 79. Scott was also a lauded commercial actor, starring in over 100 commercials such as the “Walk a Mile for a Camel” campaign shot at the Taj Mahal and a Maxwell House Coffee ad […]

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’