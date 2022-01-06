Crowley police investigate shooting that injured two people, search for masked suspects

Jessika Harkay
·1 min read

Two people were injured in a shooting in Crowley on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred near the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive around 10:30 p.m. Police said they responded to the scene after a report of shots fired.

“A 20-year-old Grand Prairie man, and an 18-year-old Missouri woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries when two individuals wearing masks shot them,” police said in a news release. The victims were sitting in a car when they were shot.

Investigators believe that the two victims, and the suspects, knew one another.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle before responding officers arrived at the scene, police said. The 20-year-old man was brought to the hospital in an ambulance.

Police said the incident is isolated and there’s no immediate threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing.

