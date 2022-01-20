Crowley shooting leaves young man in critical condition, police say

Jessika Harkay

A 22-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Crowley on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near the 1600 block of Mackinac Drive.

Upon arrival, police officers found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe there’s no ongoing threat to the public and that the shooting was an isolated incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.

