Crowley shooting leaves young man in critical condition, police say
A 22-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Crowley on Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. near the 1600 block of Mackinac Drive.
Upon arrival, police officers found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police believe there’s no ongoing threat to the public and that the shooting was an isolated incident.
The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been announced.