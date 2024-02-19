Crowley woman arrested for stabbing family member
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – A Crowley woman was arrested on Saturday after a disturbance among family ended with a stabbing.
According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence in the 24000 block of the Crowley-Eunice Hwy, near Maxie on Saturday regarding a disturbance between family members. Deputies were advised that someone was stabbed.
Deputies and EMT personnel provided aid to the victim who was stabbed in the upper body. The victim is in a local hospital with serious injuries and in stable condition.
Savannah James, 30 of Crowley was located and arrested for attempted second degree murder. James was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
