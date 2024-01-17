Crown Act would protect cultural and ancestral significance in hairstyles in Kansas

The Senate Committee on Federal and State Affairs had a committee hearing on a version of the Senate Bill 36, a piece of legislation often called the Crown Act that prohibits discrimination of hairstyles that have a cultural or ancestral significance.

Twenty-three states have passed a version of the Crown Act, and another 19 have introduced legislation that hasn’t been approved. The bill in Kansas, Senate Bill 36, amends the definition of ancestry to include traits associated with hair styles like braids, locs and twists.

If approved, it would protect people from workplace discrimination and access to services available to the public. Michelle Watley, the founder of Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet, a nonprofit seeking to advocate for amplify black women, cited instances of alleged discrimination in Kansas over the past couple of years.

In January 2021, a coach at Ottawa University was accused of demanding a cheer captain remove her hair bonnet. The student refused and said she was kicked off the team shortly afterward.

“A study by Dove, the national cosmetic group, found that 86% of Black children between the ages of 11 and 12 have experienced hair discrimination,” Watley said. “Race does not protect hair as a protected characteristic which is why we’re trying to add to the definition of race.”

Chemical hair relaxers, a product that straightens curly or tightly coiled hair, can have negative health impacts. Boston University’s Black Women’s Health Study found that long-term use of hair relaxers by postmenopausal Black women had a greater than 50% increased risk of uterine cancer.

Watley also cited a study by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce that said Kansas should stress that the state should send a message that it values diversity to grow the workforce.

Beyond discrimination and economic impacts, the alteration of natural hairstyles could impact feelings of acceptance and belonging. Stacy Knoell, the executive director of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission, said she started wearing her hair naturally after her daughter commented on it.

“I remember, my child who also has gloriously curly hair, had looked up at me at about 2, one day and she said mommy I want hair like yours. I want princess hair,” Knoell said. “And that hair does not grow out of my head. The sentence was not done coming out of her mouth when I knew I needed to go natural with my own hair.”

Though hairstyle discrimination is often targeted at Black people, other groups have also been impacted by policies governing hair. In November, Girard Unified School District rejected a request for accommodation to allow an 8-year-old boy to wear his hair long, which is a tradition for members of the Wyandotte Nation. Many men who belong to the tribe only cut their hair short when mourning a loved one.

Twenty-six people wrote in to support the policy, including city officials, racial justice advocates and public education organizations.

Legislators have proposed versions of the Crown Act since 2020. The Kansas Chamber of Commerce and several education advocacy organizations opposed that bill, saying it was either unnecessary or stripped businesses of decisions in maintaining its workforce. However, neither the chamber or school advocates wrote in opposition to the bill at the latest committee hearing.

There are some exceptions in the bill, like when length of hair would impact safety on a worksite. It also doesn’t protect hairstyle that doesn’t have an ancestral or cultural heritage associated with its wearer.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas lawmakers eye workplace, school hairstyle discrimination bill