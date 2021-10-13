'The Crown' actors are spitting images of Charles and Diana in season 5 set photo

New actors portraying Prince Charles and Princess Diana will make their debut on "The Crown" next season — and we've got an early peek!

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki have joined season five of the hit Netflix series, and the pair are the spitting images of the former Duke and Duchess of Wales in a photo snapped in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Tuesday.

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Actor Dominic West pictured as Prince Charles and actress Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana as they are seen on Christina O Valletta yacht filming the new series of 'The Crown' in Palma de Mallorca.**WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 8 am ET on Octo (Splash /Backgrid)

Debicki, 31, and West, 51, appear to be re-creating the former royal couple's 1991 trip to Italy with their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The young princes are portrayed in season five by child actors Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley.

BRITISH ROYALS AT EXPO 92, SEVILLE, SPAIN - 1992 (Zigzag Images Ltd / Shutterstock)

Though the "Crown" stars appear to be all smiles in the pic, they're playing the royal couple just months before they announced they would separate in December 1992.

The pair first met in 1977, when Diana was 16 and Charles was 29. They got engaged in February of 1981, and married five months later, on July 29, in a wedding televised around the world. They welcomed their first son, William, in 1982 and then their second son, Harry, in 1984 before divorcing in 1996.

Actors Debicki and West appear in the newly released photo wearing clothes similar to those worn by Diana and Charles at the Expo '92 in Seville, Spain. Debicki is practically the late Diana's twin with her chic short haircut and eye-catching blue print dress, while West looks dapper in a brown-gray suit.

PRINCE CHARLES AND PRINCESS DIANA ON HOLIDAY, ITALY - 1991 (David Hartley / Shutterstock)

While portraying the royal couple is intimidating enough, Debicki and West also have big acting shoes to fill.

Debicki takes over the role of "the people's princess" from Emma Corrin, who won a Golden Globe for her performance, while West takes over the role of Charles from Josh O'Connor, who won an Emmy for his portrayal.

Season five of "The Crown" is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in November 2022.