    Crown Castle: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    HOUSTON (AP) _ Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

    The Houston-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $609 million, or $1.45 per share, in the period.

    The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.48 per share.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had net income of $172 million, or 41 cents per share.

    The operator of wireless communications towers, based in Houston, posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

    Crown Castle expects full-year funds from operations to be $6.12 per share.

    The company's shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $173.87, an increase of 34% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCI

