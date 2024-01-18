Crown Center closed after shooting near food court leaves 3 injured, KCPD investigating

Kansas City’s Crown Center is closed after a shooting Wednesday evening left at least three people injured, according to Kansas City Police.

The shooting happened just before 5:45 pm in the lower level of Crown Center near the food court, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a Kansas City Police spokesperson.

Police said that preliminary information was that the three people were struck by gunfire after a disturbance between two groups. All three victims are believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Responding officers secured the scene, provided safe entry for EMS to respond for treatment, and detained multiple people for further investigation, according to Becchina.

Becchina said this is not an active shooter situation, and there is not believed to be any additional threat to people in the area.

Crown Center is closed for the investigation, although the attached Westin Hotel remains open.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.