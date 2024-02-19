Crown Center shooting update comes after Jackson County prosecutor criticized on social media

In response to a critical post on X, formerly twitter, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker provided an update on the investigation into the shooting at Crown Center in January.

“(A) recent tweet by the FOP that suggests charges are not being filed in the Crown Center shootings that occurred last month are misguided and uninformed,” Baker said in a statement. “We cannot detail further at this time the status of that investigation in order to protect officer safety and the investigation itself.”

The statement comes after the social media post on X from Kansas City, Missouri Fraternal Order of Police President Brad Lemon, who questioned why no charges have been filed.

“It’s been 33 days since the Crown Center shooting. No one has been charged. Would the same be said in Clay, Platte, Cass, or any other county in the metro?” Lemon said on X. “Stop the hand-wringing. File the charges!!!!”

It’s been 33 days since the Crown Center shooting. No one has been charged. Would the same be said in Clay, Platte, Cass, or any other county in the metro?



Stop the hand-wringing. File the charges!!!! — Brad Lemon (@FOPLemon) February 19, 2024

The prosecutor’s office said in the statement that it did not plan to comment any further on the investigation.

Six people were wounded inside Kansas City’s Crown Center in a shooting that drew a major police response and shut down the shopping mall on January 17. Kansas City police have identified several suspects and are still investigating.