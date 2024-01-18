Crown Center shooting in Kansas City: Here’s what we know the next day

Half a dozen people were injured and Crown Center shut down after shots rang through the shopping mall Wednesday evening.

Police are still investigating the incident..

Here is what we know as of Thursday:

When did the Crown Center shooting happen?

Multiple witnesses called 911 at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, reporting gunshot wounds and sounds of gunfire, said Kansas City Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jake Becchina on Wednesday night.

Shooting in Kansas City’s Crown Center injures 6; police say dispute led to gunfire

How many people were injured?

Six people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Most of those injured were in their late teens and early 20s, while one was at least 50 years old. Four individuals were brought to the hospital in private vehicles, The Star reported. Two people were found injured in the food court.

Was the Crown Center shooting considered a mass shooting?

Wednesday’s incident may fit some definitions of a mass shooting, but it depends on who you ask. Some organizations and agencies will categorize an incident as a mass shooting based on the number of injured, while others look at fatalities.

Was the Crown Center gunfire that hurt 6 a mass shooting? It depends on who you ask

Where in Crown Center did the shooting happen?

The shooting took place in the lower level food court, Becchina said. The mall, ice skating rink and surrounding attractions were back open by noon Thursday.

After shooting injured 6 at Crown Center, shopping mall will reopen. What to know

Are there suspects?

Law enforcement detained multiple people believed to be involved in the shooting, Becchina said. The exact number of suspects was not available as of Thursday.

Do police know what caused the shooting?

Witnesses said a verbal disagreement between two groups of young people quickly escalated to gunfire, according to investigators on Wednesday night.

Two people unrelated to the groups also fired back — a Crown Center security guard and a visitor, Becchina said Thursday.

The Star’s Natalie Wallington and Bill Lukitsch contributed to this story.

Do you have more questions about gun violence in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.