Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CRKN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The US$13m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$22m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$5.9m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Crown ElectroKinetics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Crown ElectroKinetics, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$19m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 88% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Crown ElectroKinetics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 0.1% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

