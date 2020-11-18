Crown Equipment Introduces New InfoLink 7" Forklift Display Module for Better Operator Productivity and Safety
SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Equipment Corporation, one of the world's largest material handling companies, today introduced a larger, more robust display module for its forklifts equipped with Crown's InfoLink® fleet and operator management system. The InfoLink 7" Touch Display Module enhances the operator experience with greater functionality and an interface designed to simplify onboarding, maximise productivity and reinforce safety.
The information presented on the adjustable colour LCD display creates a more informative and personalised experience for operators. For example, intuitive and easy-to-read menus and configurable widgets enable operators to customise their screen and receive context-sensitive alerts to increase engagement with the forklift. Three programmable-performance modes, as well as multiple language support, allow for equipment operation to be tailored to each user.
"We believe deployment of any technology must immediately disprove the misperception that it is more complex than the prior solution. This is why our design thinking approach includes studying how operators interact with our forklifts to better understand work context, physiological needs and cognitive requirements," said Kim Stachler, marketing connected product manager, Crown Equipment Corporation. "Our new InfoLink 7" Touch Display Module is an example of how we apply learnings to facilitate enhanced engagement that leads to elevated productivity and safety levels throughout the entire operation. The module also provides a platform for introducing new InfoLink functionality and capabilities as operations change and evolve."
An operator checklist with images at login helps ensure inspection compliance, while on-screen safety reminders and Dynamic Coachingä messaging during operation reinforce operator training and deliver real-time feedback to operators. Built-in wireless connectivity provides access to enterprise networks and allows sharing of real-time data for productivity tracking and preventive service, among many other uses. Wireless firmware downloads ensure new features can be leveraged for additional functionality and accommodate future application requirements as customer needs evolve.
About Crown Equipment Corporation
Crown is one of the world's largest material handling companies with a reputation for award-winning product design, advanced engineering and technology, and superior after-sale service. Crown's business philosophy utilises vertically integrated processes to design, manufacture and distribute forward-thinking, innovative solutions that improve customers' productivity and operating efficiency. Crown produces a broad range of forklifts as well as automation and fleet management technologies.
The company's global headquarters is located in New Bremen, Ohio, USA, with regional headquarters in Australia, China, Germany and Singapore. Its employees number more than 16,100 worldwide. Crown operates a service and distribution network that exceeds 500 retail locations in over 80 countries. To learn more about Crown's ideas for helping customers advance the productivity of their operations, visit crown.com.
SOURCE Crown Equipment Pty Ltd