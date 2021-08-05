Crown, forint expected to firm as interest rates rise: Reuters poll

Miroslava Krufova and Krisztina Than
·2 min read

By Miroslava Krufova and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The Czech crown and the Hungarian forint will extend gains in the coming year as their central banks hike rates to curb inflation during the post-pandemic economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Analysts expect the crown to continue firming, reaching 25.04 to the euro in the next 12 months, a 1.6% rise from Wednesday's levels, according to the median forecast in the poll.

The Czech National Bank is expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate hike to 0.75% later on Thursday after a similar increase in June.

The poll forecast Hungary's forint would rise 1.35% to 350 to the euro in the next 12 months with the central bank pledging "firm steps" on a monthly basis to rein in inflation "as quickly as possible".

The bank raised its key base by 30 basis points in both June and July, taking it to 1.2%. Its next policy meeting is on Aug. 24.

Piotr Poplawski at ING Bank said he expected moderate gains across central and east European currencies in coming months, with the Polish Zloty a likely underperformer as interest rates in Poland are the lowest in the region and comments from the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) suggest a tightening cycle will only start in the fourth quarter.

"In short CZK should be a top performer, given a relatively traditional MPC stance, HUF should be in the middle, while PLN should lag them," he said.

Central European economies are fast recovering from the coronavirus pandemic and Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data on Monday showed manufacturing activity expanded strongly in July even though supply chain problems have held back output.

The recovery has brought a jump in inflation across the region - including to an annual 5.3% in Hungary in June, the highest in nearly a decade.

"As market expectations adjust to the new hawk in the region, we remain short PLN/HUF as policy divergence should become more stark," Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.

"By the time the (Polish central bank) hikes by 25 bps, as priced by the market, the policy rate in Hungary is expected to be closer to 2%," they added.

The Polish central bank has so far maintained a dovish stance, with Governor Adam Glapinski saying it will not rush to hike rates.

The zloty, which has underperformed its peers so far this year, is forecast to rise 2.6% to 4.43 per euro in the next 12 months, in line with the previous forecast.

Romania's leu is expected to weaken 1.3% to 4.98 per euro.

(Reporting by Miroslava Krufova and Krisztina Than; polling by Sarupya Ganguly, Prerana Bhat and Indradip Ghosh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nevro Corp (NVRO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    NVRO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Bank of England Set to Take Steps Toward Tightening Monetary Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of England may move a step closer to tightening monetary policy, showing a path toward unwinding almost 900 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) government bond purchases while also opening the possibility that borrowing costs could be pushed below zero.While the two decisions pull in opposite directions, they could prove inextricably linked. They feed into the debate about which pol

  • A black hole warped space-time so much that astronomers saw flashes of light from its far side

    Albert Einstein predicted that black holes warp space-time, and astronomers just saw the proof - flashes of light on the far side of a black hole.

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Healthcare Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years

    These companies could upend the industry in the years ahead.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • India rupee hits 6-week top on IPO inflows, record-high stocks

    The Indian rupee strengthened to a six-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by gains in local stocks and inflows towards initial public offerings, but bonds stayed largely steady ahead of an interest rate review due later this week. Shares hit record highs for a second day, with the broader Nifty breaking the psychological 16,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, and four companies opened subscriptions for their IPOs, leading to a flurry of dollar inflows. "The rupee is one of the better placed currencies in Asia given India's sharp decline in COVID-19 cases over recent weeks," TD Securities analysts said in a recent note.

  • These High-Growth Stocks Are Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market had a tough day on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to gain a bit of ground despite pressure elsewhere. Two countervailing factors are forcing investors to maintain a balancing act, as corporate earnings have remained generally strong but economic data continues to show ongoing weakness. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) have been a couple of the most exciting companies for investors over the past year.

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before Wall Street Invades

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build algorithms from a stranger on Reddit, he’s try

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While few, if any, investors actually do that, the purpose of the exercise is to create a mindset that differentiates you from the day trader, who's constantly flitting in and out of positions. As the investing saying goes, your portfolio returns are not based on market timing, but rather by time in the market. It's why buy-and-hold investors are far more successful than those who are always buying and selling shares.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • This Unusual Pot Stock Is Thriving Amid the Cannabis Boom

    The cannabis boom amid the coronavirus pandemic benefited the marijuana industry to a large extent. The marijuana boom also proved beneficial even for companies that do not directly grow or produce marijuana. One such pot-related company is Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires properties from medical cannabis companies and leases them back.

  • Don't Work During Retirement -- Collect Money From These 3 Dividend Aristocrats Instead

    If you are able to save some money over your working years and invest that into safe, blue-chip stocks that generate cash, that can make for a much more enjoyable retirement. Three dividend stocks that can be pillars for your portfolio for the long term and generate significant cash are Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Fortis (NYSE: FTS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Healthcare giant Walgreens raised its dividend in July, marking the 46th year in a row that it has bumped up its payouts to shareholders.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • Tilray to make ‘sizeable’ U.S. deals ‘sooner rather than later’: analyst

    One analyst expects Tilray to invest in multiple U.S. cannabis producers to hit its sales goals.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.