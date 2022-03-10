Crown Heights' 2 Pandemic Years: 1,300 Deaths, 72K Cases

CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — As most eyes were focused on New York City's reopening and the loosening of virus restrictions, the city quietly marked a somber anniversary last month: two years living with COVID-19.

Since the first person was diagnosed on Feb 29, 2020, nearly 40,000 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19, while 2.2 million have contracted the virus.

In Crown and Prospect Heights, more than 72,000 people in the neighborhoods' five ZIP codes have tested positive since the pandemic began, while at least 1,392 in the neighborhoods' have died from COVID-19, according to Patch's review of city data.



Parts of Crown Heights emerged early as one of Brooklyn and New York City's hardest-hit neighborhoods by the coronavirus, which had its most devastating impacts in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

Beyond the raw numbers, of course, are the countless lives touched by the pandemic: the thousands of Brooklyn residents whose loved ones died from the virus, who lost their jobs, or were otherwise affected by school closures or canceled plans.

As with many areas across the five boroughs, racial and economic inequity in New York City was laid bare by the way the virus hit certain neighborhoods. In Crown Heights and Prospect Heights, some areas were hard-hit while others made it through less scathed.

Here's a look at the virus' toll in numbers in each Crown and Prospect Heights' ZIP code:

11213

17,324 total cases

366 deaths

One out of every 3 people was diagnosed with COVID-19.

One out of every 176 people died of COVID-19.

44,606 people are vaccinated.

11233

17,704 total cases

350 deaths

One out of every 4 people was diagnosed with COVID-19.

One out of every 212 people died of COVID-19.

50,994 people are vaccinated.

11225

12,258 total cases

275 deaths

One out of every 4 people was diagnosed with COVID-19.

One out of every 209 people died of COVID-19.

44,700 people are vaccinated.

11216

12,896 total cases

184 deaths

One out of every 4 people was diagnosed with COVID-19.

One out of every 297 people died of COVID-19.

45,494 people are vaccinated.

11238

11,902 total cases

217 deaths

One out of every 4 people was diagnosed with COVID-19.

One out of every 246 people died of COVID-19.

50,905 people are vaccinated.

