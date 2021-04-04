Crown Holdings Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $100.38 per share and the market cap of $13.5 billion, Crown Holdings stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Crown Holdings is shown in the chart below.


Because Crown Holdings is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 10.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.52% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Crown Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is worse than 76% of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Crown Holdings at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Crown Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of Crown Holdings over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Crown Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $11.6 billion and earnings of $4.3 a share. Its operating margin is 11.21%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry. Overall, the profitability of Crown Holdings is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Crown Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Crown Holdings is 10.3%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Crown Holdings's return on invested capital is 8.11, and its cost of capital is 6.43. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Crown Holdings is shown below:

In conclusion, Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 67% of the companies in Packaging & Containers industry. To learn more about Crown Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

